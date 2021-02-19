Rebel BSP MLAs denied separate seating arrangement in UP assembly
- The BSP’s strength in the Uttar Pradesh lower house has effectively come down from 18 to nine after the rebellion of nine MLAs
Nine rebel MLAs of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) were on Thursday denied separate seating arrangement in Uttar Pradesh assembly and were directed to sit in the area allocated to BSP MLAs in the House, said a rebel BSP MLA.
Speaker of the assembly Hridaya Narain Dikshit told the rebels, who remain suspended by the BSP, that since they have neither floated or joined any political party nor been expelled from the BSP, there is no provision for separate seating arrangement for them. The rebels will have to sit with BSP MLAs, the speaker told the delegation, said Aslam Raini, rebel BSP MLA from Bhinga assembly seat.
During the biennial election to Rajya Sabha in October last year, seven BSP MLAs were suspended after opposing the nomination of party’s candidate Ramji Gautam and meeting Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. Ramveer Upadhyaya and Anil Singh were suspended from the party earlier.
The BSP’s strength in the house has effectively come down from 18 to nine after the rebellion of nine MLAs. BSP MLA from Mau assembly seat, Mukhtar Ansari, is currently lodged in a jail in Punjab.
The nine rebels include Aslam Ali, Anil Singh, Bandana Singh, Sushma Patel, Mujtaba Siddiqui, Ramveer Upadhyaya, Hargovind Bhargava, Hakim Lal Bind, Ramveer Upadhyaya and Anil Singh.
