Police personnel investigate at the site where bodies of two minor Dalit girls were found in a field and another in critical condition on Wednesday evening, near Baburaha village in Unnao district, Thursday. (PTI)
Two Dalit girls die in UP’s Unnao, 1 critical: What we know

The Uttar Pradesh Police registered a case of murder and concealment of evidence against unknown persons, and picked up six people for questioning, including two male cousins of the victims
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 09:55 AM IST

Angry relatives and neighbours on Thursday refused to let officials bury two Dalit girls found dead in a field in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao district and demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe as police said a preliminary autopsy found no injuries on the victims and did not mention sexual assault. Here is what we know about the case:

• Three Dalit girls, aged 13, 15, and 16, were found unconscious in a field near their home in Unnao district late on Wednesday.

• Two of them died soon after, and the third, the oldest, was in critical condition in a Kanpur hospital.

Also Read | Post-mortem shows no external injury: UP Police chief on Unnao shocker

• The Uttar Pradesh Police registered a case of murder and concealment of evidence against unknown persons, and picked up six people for questioning, including two male cousins of the victims.

• The families of the girls, however, demanded a federal probe, indicating they were not satisfied with the initial probe made by the police.

• Officials and the victims’ families faced off twice during the day.

• In the morning, hundreds of angry local villagers confronted officials supervising the digging of the grave and said they would not let the administration bury the victims.

• In the evening, minutes after the bodies of the victims arrived after autopsies, family members threw themselves before the earthmovers and said they would not allow the burial in the night because it violated their local customs.

Rinku Singh at Prayagraj for the holy dip at Sangam(HT Photo)
WWE wrestler Rinku Singh takes a dip at Sangam, prays for success in ring

By K Sandeep Kumar | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Prayagraj
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 11:07 AM IST
  • A Bhadohi native, 33-year-old Rinku Singh’s story is as improbable as it is inspiring.
BSP had suspended seven rebels after they opposed the nomination of party's official candidate Ramji Gautam for the elections to the Rajya Sabha.(ANI File Photo)
Rebel BSP MLAs denied separate seating arrangement in UP assembly

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 10:43 AM IST
  • The BSP’s strength in the Uttar Pradesh lower house has effectively come down from 18 to nine after the rebellion of nine MLAs
The two PFI operatives are being quizzed by the ATS for their terror links.(HT FILE)
Bangladesh-based terror outfit helped PFI men arrange explosives for terror plot

By Rohit Kumar Singh | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 07:27 AM IST
  • The two accused revealed that they visited Bangladesh a few months ago to seek Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen’s help for arranging explosives and firearms to trigger terror blasts in India
Locals stage a protest after bodies of two minor Dalit girls were found in a field and another in critical condition, near Baburaha village in Unnao district,(PTI)
Outrage over girls' death: Villagers don’t let officials bury Unnao victims

By Haider Naqvi, Unnao
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 02:57 AM IST
Three Dalit girls, aged 13, 15 and 16, were found unconscious in a field in Unnao late on Wednesday. Two of them died soon after, and the third, the oldest, was in a critical condition in a Kanpur hospital.
Shabnam' and Salim's review petition was rejected by the Supreme Court in January 2020, which held that their good conduct in prison could not be a reason for revisiting the death sentence. (Courtesy: livehindustan.com )
UP teacher who killed her family may be India's 1st woman to be hanged in 70 yrs

By Hemendra Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, Agra
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 10:05 PM IST
  • The Supreme Court has ruled that the Shabnam and Salim wanted to grab the property of Shabnam’s parents who were against their marriage.
Farmers blocked rail track at Ludhiana railway station during their national wide Rail Roko protest on Thursday.(Gurpreet Singh/HT Photo )
'Rail roko' protest in UP peaceful, no law and order situation reported: Police

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 03:24 PM IST
The farmers union had said the rail roko agitation will be done in a peaceful manner and food with refreshments will be provided to people stranded due to the protest.
The Budget Session of the Assembly commenced today with an address by Governor Anandiben Patel to a joint sitting of both Houses. In picture - Opposition members display placards as they protest during Governor's address.(PTI)
UP Assembly budget session: Opposition MLAs walk out during Governor's address

ANI, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 02:56 PM IST
The MLAs of the Samajwadi Party also shouted slogans against the ruling BJP inside the Assembly before walking out.
Representational image.
Uttar Pradesh: Temple priest in Badaun charged with rape and murder

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 11:49 AM IST
Satyanarayan, the priest, and his aides, Jaspal and Vedram Pal, were arrested for murder and gang rape after they handed over a 50-year-old woman’s body to her family claiming she fell into a dry well
BJP president Amit Shah unveils the statue of Dalit king Raja Suheldev on February 24 this year.(Amit Shah’s official website)
BJP scales up Suheldev's anniversary celebrations ahead of UP panchayat polls

By Manish Chandra Pandey | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Lucknow
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 02:18 PM IST
  • The BJP maintains King Suheldev didn’t get his due from past governments and historians. The party has been working to glorify the ruler of Shravasti, located in Bahraich district.
An all-party meeting was also called by Speaker Hriday Narayan Dikshit on Wednesday ahead of the budget presentation. He sought cooperation from the leaders for the smooth running of the budget session. (Representative Image)(PTI File Photo)
Security increased outside UP Assembly ahead of Budget Session

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 11:20 AM IST
The Budget Session will commence on Thursday with an address by Governor Anandiben Patel to a joint sitting of both houses.
The new feature has been introduced to ensure that payment of user fee is done through FASTag at toll plazas and the waiting time is reduced, said a government statement.(HT Photo | Representational image)
Why use FAStag for cars which ply in city limit, asks RLD

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 10:31 AM IST
  • FASTag is an electronic toll payment system that has been implemented across the national highways in the country since February 16.
Varanasi mayor was present with a host of officials and persons from the transgender community for the inauguration of the toilet.
Transgender-only toilet opened in Varanasi, it is UP’s first

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Varanasi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 10:06 AM IST
  • The toilet was thrown open for use after the inauguration. It cost around 5 lakh and was completed around a month ago.
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Uttar Pradesh: Told they cannot get married, interfaith couple attempts suicide

By Farhan Siddiqui
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 09:09 AM IST
The couple was told they cannot apply for a court marriage because of the state’s new anti-conversion ordinance, police said
Road construction agencies have been directed to ensure that speed signs are put up as specified.
Highways in UP to have solar lights, speed cams for average speed prosecution

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 08:46 AM IST
  • UP chief secretary took stock of the measures to curb road accidents while presiding over a high-level meeting of the State Road Safety Fund.
Farmers during an ongoing protest against the new farm laws, at the Delhi-Ghazipur border in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI)
No invite to BJP leaders for any function till farm laws scrapped: UP panchayat

By S Raju
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 08:26 AM IST
Meanwhile, a meeting of BJP MPs and MLAs of western UP was held at the residence of union minister Sanjeev Baliyan in Muzaffarnagar; they resolved to approach Khaps and farmers to brief them about the three new farm laws
