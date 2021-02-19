Two Dalit girls die in UP’s Unnao, 1 critical: What we know
Angry relatives and neighbours on Thursday refused to let officials bury two Dalit girls found dead in a field in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao district and demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe as police said a preliminary autopsy found no injuries on the victims and did not mention sexual assault. Here is what we know about the case:
• Three Dalit girls, aged 13, 15, and 16, were found unconscious in a field near their home in Unnao district late on Wednesday.
• Two of them died soon after, and the third, the oldest, was in critical condition in a Kanpur hospital.
Also Read | Post-mortem shows no external injury: UP Police chief on Unnao shocker
• The Uttar Pradesh Police registered a case of murder and concealment of evidence against unknown persons, and picked up six people for questioning, including two male cousins of the victims.
• The families of the girls, however, demanded a federal probe, indicating they were not satisfied with the initial probe made by the police.
• Officials and the victims’ families faced off twice during the day.
• In the morning, hundreds of angry local villagers confronted officials supervising the digging of the grave and said they would not let the administration bury the victims.
• In the evening, minutes after the bodies of the victims arrived after autopsies, family members threw themselves before the earthmovers and said they would not allow the burial in the night because it violated their local customs.
