Reclaiming pristine glory: 46 cadets of UP Sainik School clear NDA written exam

As many as 46 cadets of Uttar Pradesh Sainik School, Lucknow, have cleared the written National Defence Academy (NDA) exam 2024. The premises of the UP Sainik School, Lucknow. (Sourced)

They included 18 out of 30 cadets of this year’s batch and 28 of the previous batch with a strike rate of 60%, the highest in the country.

Conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), the result of the NDA written exam was declared recently. Another 20 cadets of the school cleared Services Selection Board (SSB) and joined the NDA.

“It is indeed heartening and a matter of pride for this pioneering institution as for the last few years, NDA entries from this institution have increased manifold. Icing on the cake can be attributed to the fact that 28 cadets of the previous batch have also cleared the same,” said Sainik school principal Col Rajesh Raghav.

Girl cadets are equally emerging successful in substantial numbers. Overall, a total of 46 cadets have cleared the All-India competition in flying colours.

Kasganj resident Cadet Divyansh Solanki, the school captain, said, “The school has provided all the facilities related to academic enhancement. The school principal also arranged experts from outside.”

“Their strong sense of regimen, missionary zeal and disciplined attitude made all the huge difference in our life”, said Naman Singh, a native of Amroha.

An elated cadet Anmol Deshwal, a student of class 12 who cracked the NDA written exam, said, “I consider myself blessed to be a part of UP Sainik School, Lucknow. Our seniors shared their experiences that proved beneficial. Even during vacations, cadets were being well looked after by the school administration.”

The school principal said he was thankful that the unconditional support by the state administration made it possible. The parents attributed the success of their wards to the school administration. The principal said efforts will be made to equip cadets to clear their Services Selection Board.

“For that preparation, a plan has been chalked out for their personality development programme by conducting special evening classes. Special directions have been passed to all the school faculty to strike a balance between the SSB and CBSE preparation,” he added.

Lt Col Sachin Chamoli, the headmaster of the institution, said, “The school administration, the cadets and the staff have been synergised amazingly and I am sure this will yield better results in the coming years.”

Lt Gen Raj Shukla (retd), a member of UPSC and Sainik school alumnus, said, “A wonderful achievement. The best result I have heard of so far.” Lt Gen VK Chaturvedi (Retd), another alumnus of the school, also expressed his joy over the steady rise of the institution.

Sudhir Tyagi, president, and Amit Jaiswal, secretary, Old Boys’ Association, assured the school administration of every necessary support in terms of helping cadets to crack the SSB.