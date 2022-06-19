Reconsider Agnipath scheme: Mayawati to Centre
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Sunday reiterated her demand that the Centre rethink its recently announced Agnipath recruitment scheme. She also said the Centre should take Parliament into confidence before announcing such decisions that impact national security while urging the youth to exercise restraint.
“I would request the Centre to spare a serious thought for the aggrieved youth of the country and reconsider its decision. Also, I feel that on such issues that impact national security, the Centre must take the Parliament into confidence. I would simultaneously also call upon the youths to exercise restraint,” she tweeted.
This is the second time that Mayawati has demanded the Centre to reconsider its decision on Agnipath—a recruitment scheme that offers four years of job to the youth in the armed forces.
The youth selected under this scheme would be called ‘Agniveers’. The state’s main opposition Samajwadi Party, the Congress as well as other opposition parties have already opposed the scheme.
“At a time when barring a handful, most of the youth are plagued with the ‘Agnipath’ of poverty, inflation and tension, the Centre’s limited offer military recruitment scheme has made the youth disappointed,” Mayawati tweeted.
“Rural youths feel cheated today due to Centre limiting the recruitment of youths in railways, army and para military forces. They are angry as they discover their prospects bleak. This needs to be tackled correctly,” she added.
On June 16 too, Mayawati had made a series of tweets advising the Centre for a rethink on the offer that ruling party leaders have been hailing as “pathbreaking”. Protests against the recruitment scheme have been reported from several parts of the state. At many places, these protests have also turned violent. Police have made several arrests in this connection.
Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names
According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video
The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.
Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error
Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.
Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days
According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.
