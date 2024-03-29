Record increase in KV temple income

VARANASI With generous donations pouring in, there has been a record 191% increase in the income of Kashi Vishwanath Temple, according to the temple administration. in the past two years, 12.84 crore devotees visited the KV Dham. (HT FILE)

In 2022-23, devotees offered over ₹58.51 crore to the temple, while in 2021-22, the offerings were worth ₹20.08 crore . Thus, the offerings made in the temple increased 191 percent in 2022-23 as compared to the previous year, the temple administration said.

After the construction of Kashi Vishwanath Dham in December 2021, a large number of devotees are visiting the place and offering donations. .

Vishwabhushan Mishra, chief executive officer of Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust, said that in the financial year 2022-23, the trust received the highest offering so far, more than ₹58.51 crore. The offerings also include many valuable items.

The CEO said that in the past two years, 12.84 crore devotees visited the Dham. In 2022, 7.11 crore and in 2023, 5.73 crore Shiva devotees paid obeisance to Lord Vishwanath.

YEAR OFFERINGS

2020-21 ₹11.10 crore

2021-22 ₹20.08 crore

2022-23 ₹58.51 crore