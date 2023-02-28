Recruitment of 2,382 specialist docs initiated, says Pathak

LUCKNOW Uttar Pradesh government on Monday informed the state legislative assembly that out of 34 trauma centres set up in 35 districts, only three were fully functional while 28 were partially active and five inactive. The salary for specialist doctors had been revised to ₹ 5 lakh per month, said the Dy CM. (Pic for representation)

Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak gave this information during question hour in the House, in reply to a question by Rashtriya Lok Dal’s Prasan Kumar and Samajwadi Party’s Dr Ragini. Pathak said the state government initiated the process of recruitment of 2,382 specialist doctors. The vacant posts had been advertised and March 18, 2023 was the last date for submitting applications. The salary for specialist doctors had been revised to ₹5 lakh per month, he added.

He said the medical and health department’s trauma centres provided secondary care and the services of neurologists were in tertiary care and provided in trauma centres run by medical colleges and institutes. Replying to a question of SP’s Pankaj Malik, the deputy CM said a blood component separation unit was available in each of 28 district hospitals to make platelets available to dengue patients.

Work on setting up blood component separation unit had been completed in 46 districts of the state and necessary equipment was being provided there, he said. Pathak said training of staff was completed while district hospital of Etah had been upgraded as an autonomous medical college. “In next few months, we will make efforts to set up blood component separation units in all the districts,” said Pathak.

Replying to a question of Manoj Kumar Pandey, the deputy CM said 10,480 posts of paramedical personnel were sanctioned for the state’s primary health centres. He said out of these, paramedical staff were given 8,004 posts. He said a requisition had been sent to Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Commission for recruitment on vacant posts of pharmacists and X-Ray technicians. In addition to these posts, 1,478 pharmacists and 195 X-Ray technicians were working on contractual posts of National Health Mission, Uttar Pradesh.

Replying to another query, Pathak informed the members that the state government had decided to set up a nursing college in every medical college in UP. He said efforts were also being made to ensure that quality nursing staff passed out at various nursing colleges in the state.