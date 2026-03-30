Reel turns deadly: UP teen crushed by driverless tractor during stunt

PRAYAGRAJ What began as a daring attempt to capture a sensational social media reel ended in a chilling tragedy on Sunday evening, when a 16‑year‑old boy lost his life beneath the wheels of a moving tractor. According to witnesses, Shivanshu reached Sarai Bhagmani village around 5pm, about 4 km from his home. He switched on a tractor, set it to crawl forward without a driver, and then walked ahead to lie down between its front and rear wheels. (Sourced)

Shivanshu Sharma, a Class 9 student and younger son of Nanhelal Sharma from Purejanai village in Pratapgarh, had often been seen driving a tractor for a local resident. But on this fateful day, he set out with a different mission — one that would cost him his life.

According to witnesses, Shivanshu reached Sarai Bhagmani village around 5pm, about 4 km from his home. He switched on a tractor, set it to crawl forward without a driver, and then walked ahead to lie down between its front and rear wheels. His plan was reckless: to record a reel showing himself emerging unharmed as the tractor passed over him. But fate had something else in store.

As the driverless tractor moved forward, its steering wobbled. In a split second of horrifying twist, one of the wheels shifted slightly away from its expected path and rolled directly over the teenager.

Alarmed locals rushed him to the hospital, but Shivanshu had already succumbed to his injuries. The news sent shockwaves through his village. Grief‑stricken family members reached the spot and carried the body home, preparing to conduct his last rites without delay.

However, police arrived soon after receiving information about the mishap. Inspector of Lalganj Kotwali, Alok Singh, and his team intervened, counseling the distraught family and explaining the legal necessity of a post-mortem examination. After initial resistance, the family relented, and the body was taken for examination.

“While the family has not yet lodged a formal complaint, any written application will prompt an investigation and subsequent legal action,” said Singh.