Regulator tells UPPCL: Act against engineers for delaying FIRs in power theft cases
LUCKNOW The UP Electricity Regulatory Commission (UPERC) on Wednesday directed the UP Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) to take action against 1,882 engineers who did not lodge FIRs in power theft cases within 24 hours of detection of pilferage with the malafide intention of harassing consumers.
“The commission grants two months’ time and directs the UPPCL to submit a report in the matter of taking action against erring staff and also send directions to police stations for lodging FIRs immediately, failing which appropriate disciplinary action against erring police staff may also be taken,” the UPERC said in an order.
The commission fixed May 26 for hearing the case. The commission’s order came after a farmer of Prayagraj approached it complaining harassment by UPPCL engineers in a power theft case filed against him.
The commission asked the UPPCL to submit a record of FIRs filed in power theft cases during the last five years. It found that in 102270 of the 322970 power theft cases, FIRs were lodged after more than 24 hours of detection of theft. On the commission’s directives the UPPCL identified 1,882 engineers who violated the law by not lodging FIRs within 24 hours.
The commission, in its order, directed the UPPCL to award adverse entry to engineers on first violation, chargesheet on second mistake and major punishment on violating the rule for the third time or more.
Welcoming the UPERC’s decision, UP Rajya Vidyut Upbhokta Parishad chairman Avdhesh Kumar Verma said consumers were often harassed after raids were conducted on their premises as the checking staff indulged in bargaining with them showing them the fear of lodging FIR against them.
“The UPERC’s order may give some relief to many consumers,” he added.
₹1.75 crore valuables missing from six more lockers in Kanpur bank
The total value of valuables that went missing from the bank lockers had exceeded ₹2.5 crore, as per the estimates given by customers to the police. A grocery wholesaler, Pankaj Gupta, who was having difficulty opening the locker with his keys, said the value of his missing jewellery was ₹35 lakh. “The jewellery was with the family for the last three generations. Now, nothing is left,” he said.
Yogi Adityanath reiterates his government’s pro-poor focus, marches with cadres on BJP’s 42nd foundation day
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday reiterated his government's pro-poor focus as he marched with cadres from the Bharatiya Janata Party office till the Hazratganj crossing in Lucknow to mark the party's 42nd foundation day. He garlanded statues of Mahatma Gandhi, Bhimrao Ambedkar and Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel on the occasion. The BJP also announced the launch of a fortnight-long social justice campaign aimed at connecting with the common man.
Congress to stage march against price rise in Lucknow
The Congress will organise a protest march against price rise from the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee office to Raj Bhavan here on Thursday. Congress national spokesperson Gaurav Vallabh said there was a sharp increase in prices of essential items after the assembly elections in five states (Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur and Punjab). Price rise is the biggest challenge for the sustenance of each individual in the country, he said at a press conference here.
MNS gives four days ultimatum to police to remove loudspeakers from mosques in Pune
Leaders and workers of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena are divided about party chief Raj Thackeray's warning to play Hanuman Chalisa in front of mosques if the state government does not remove loudspeakers here. After city unit president Vasant More announcement MNS former city unit presidents Ajay Shinde and Hemant Sambhus, said, “We will follow the orders of our party chief.”
Dad brings family’s first girl child home in helicopter
Overjoyed with the birth of Zarekar's daughter and in a bid to make people aware of the importance of the girl child, Vishal Zarekar welcomed his wife and newborn girl with a helicopter ride from Bhosari to their Pune district in Khed taluka, hometown Shelgaon. The helicopter covered a distance of 25km in 20 minutes. The girl was born in January and was based at her maternal uncle's house in Bhosari ever since her birth.
