Regulator tells UPPCL: Act against engineers for delaying FIRs in power theft cases

LUCKNOW The UP Electricity Regulatory Commission (UPERC) on Wednesday directed the UP Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) to take action against 1,882 engineers who did not lodge FIRs in power theft cases within 24 hours of detection of pilferage with the malafide intention of harassing consumers.

“The commission grants two months’ time and directs the UPPCL to submit a report in the matter of taking action against erring staff and also send directions to police stations for lodging FIRs immediately, failing which appropriate disciplinary action against erring police staff may also be taken,” the UPERC said in an order.

The commission fixed May 26 for hearing the case. The commission’s order came after a farmer of Prayagraj approached it complaining harassment by UPPCL engineers in a power theft case filed against him.

The commission asked the UPPCL to submit a record of FIRs filed in power theft cases during the last five years. It found that in 102270 of the 322970 power theft cases, FIRs were lodged after more than 24 hours of detection of theft. On the commission’s directives the UPPCL identified 1,882 engineers who violated the law by not lodging FIRs within 24 hours.

The commission, in its order, directed the UPPCL to award adverse entry to engineers on first violation, chargesheet on second mistake and major punishment on violating the rule for the third time or more.

Welcoming the UPERC’s decision, UP Rajya Vidyut Upbhokta Parishad chairman Avdhesh Kumar Verma said consumers were often harassed after raids were conducted on their premises as the checking staff indulged in bargaining with them showing them the fear of lodging FIR against them.

“The UPERC’s order may give some relief to many consumers,” he added.