Play based on award-winning Hindi novel to be staged in Varanasi

“Rehan Par Ragghu”, a play based on a Hindi novel of the same name by noted litterateur Prof Kashinath Singh, will be staged in Varanasi on July 1. Prof Singh has appealed to other litterateurs and theatre loves to watch the play. Noted litterateur Prof Kashinath Singh (right) at an event in Varanasi on June 24. (HT photo)

He said the play will be staged in the auditorium of a private school from 7 pm onwards. Its play presentation has been prepared by the artistes of Delhi-based organisation ‘Prastav’. Setu Sanskritik Kendra is assisting the organisation at the local level.

Sahitya Akademi Award winning novel is a realistic portrayal of man falling alone. “It extends to the geography of village, city and America. Its canvas is very wide,” said the litterateur and play director Raj Narayan Dikshit in a joint statement.

“As a result of globalisation, there has been a ruthless destruction in the world of sensitivity and connection. The authentic and in-depth study of the storm of change that has been created is visible in this play. At the core of the play is Master Raghunath who is living a distressed and unsuccessful life. His two sons and a daughter stick to their own points of view. So, conflict is natural and it happens,” the statement said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON