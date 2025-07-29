‘Relieved, rightly dealt’: Pahalgam attack widow welcomes LeT commanders’ killing

Aishanya Dwivedi, wife of Pahalgam terror attack victim Shubham Dwivedi, has expressed relief over the killing of three Pakistani Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists allegedly involved in plotting the April 22 attack that left 26 people dead. The three were shot dead by security forces in an encounter near Srinagar on Monday. Aishanya Dwivedi, wife of Pahalgam terror attack victim Shubham Dwivedi, said she would not be watching the upcoming India-Pakistan cricket match, calling for a public boycott. (Sourced)

In her statement to Hindustan Times on Tuesday, Dwivedi said she felt ‘relieved’ that the terrorists were not captured alive. “They didn’t show mercy to anyone, and they deserved none,” she said. “The rest will be hunted down and dealt with the same way.”

Dwivedi also said she would not be watching the upcoming India-Pakistan cricket match, calling for a public boycott. “Only three months have passed since 26 people were killed. And some people want to play cricket? Is a match more valuable than those lives?” she said, urging citizens to stand with the families of the victims.

She added that public sentiment should not favour celebrations with a country “under whose shelter such attacks are planned.”