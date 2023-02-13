Religious cities too catch investors’ attention at UPGIS

Religious cities of the state also attracted investors in the recently concluded Uttar Pradesh Global Investors’ Summit (UPGIS) in Lucknow. To begin with, Ayodhya figures at 16th place in terms of investment in the list of 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh. Mathura, another religious town, stands at 25th position while Chitrakoot is at 11th place.

Mirzapur district, famous for its religious centre of Vindhyachal, has received 174 proposals of investment worth ₹64,010 crore, said the state government. Temple town of Ayodhya has received 253 proposals for investment of over ₹45,402 crore and Mathura has bagged 223 investment proposals worth over ₹23,798 crore. Similarly, Chitrakoot has received 207 proposals worth over ₹63,059 crore.

The Yogi government wants to transform religious towns into centres of industrial activities also to generate employment at the local level. Ayodhya and Mathura have also turned out to be favourite destinations for hoteliers. “All investment proposals will be implemented in a time-bound manner. A special cell has been constituted to ensure this,” said Nitish Kumar, district magistrate, Ayodhya.

Japan’s HMI Hotel Group will develop hotels in 30 cities, including Ayodhya, of the state. The Oberoi Group, considered pioneers in the hospitality industry, have pledged to invest ₹45 crore in Ayodhya. The group has planned a hotel in Ayodhya.

A Jaipur-based group has proposed to invest ₹150 crore to set up a 5-star hotel near the river Saryu in Ayodhya. The SR Group of companies has proposed to invest ₹60 crore in hospitality sector in the temple town.

Aspirational districts also bag investment proposals

Eight Uttar Pradesh districts once considered backward also bagged sizeable investments at the UPGIS. The NITI Aayog has identified aspirational districts across the country based on various indicators to improve living standard of people living there. These eight districts received a total of 1,096 proposals that will generate 2,37,784 employment opportunities with an investment of ₹1,58,938 crore. These districts are Siddharthnagar, Bahraich, Sonbhadra, Shravasti, Chitrakoot, Chandauli, Fatehpur and Balrampur.

