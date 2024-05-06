Relive Jurassic era in Lucknow from June

Named Jurassic Park, the upcoming amusement facility at Janeshwar Mishra Park here aims to give visitors a thrilling experience when it opens next month. Pictures are artist impressions. (Sourced)

Coming up on five acres, the park, a first-of-its-kind in the state, will feature robotic installations that will imitate the animals’ movements.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The robotic dinosaurs are imported from Japan and Taiwan, and are being assembled here.

“The purpose of the park is to entertain and educate young children about technology and the Jurassic era. The project will be finished by June. While the entry price is yet to be finalised, it will be around ₹100 per persons,” said Aditya, the project director.

The park will also feature other extinct ice age giants such as mammoth and sabretooth. King kong and godzilla installations will also try to catch the fancy of the young. Also, these installations are made from recycled materials.

The park will also feature a talking tree, which will be present at the main entrance for visitors. The entrance to Jurassic Park will be from Gate No. 2.

₹8 crore project

The project cost is estimated around ₹8 crores and is coming up under a public-private partnership (PPP) model. The company hired by the government will look after the park’s maintenance for 15 years.