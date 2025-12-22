Repertwahr 2025 ends on a high note: Euphoria, silent disco, and good dose of drama

The 13th edition of the Repertwahr Festival in Lucknow concluded on a high note this Sunday at Janeshwar Mishra Park, drawing large crowds for a vibrant mix of music, literature, comedy, and art. Braving the cold, the city turned out in full strength as the day unfolded in all its cultural glory. Palash Sen and Euphoria performed on the final day of Repertwahr 2025.(MushtaqAli/HT)

The festival finale was defined by high-octane performances across various stages. The band Euphoria brought in nostalgic sing-alongs, including Phir Dhoom and Maeri, among others. Earlier, indie singer and songwriter Ankur Tewari took centre stage, and the audience grooved to his famous melodies, including Gehraiyan and Dil Beparvah.

The afternoon featured the insightful poetry of legendary Urdu poet Waseem Barelvi at the Shabd stage; the celebrated writer presented some soulful verses that touched many hearts.

Urdu poet Waseem Barelvi at the Shabd stage



Comic artiste Gurleen Pannu followed with a stand-up act and her sharp humour and fearless storytelling connected with the audience.. Theatre lovers on the last day saw the unity and power of women empowerment through the play Ambaa.

Another show-stealer was the silent disco, hosted by DJ Sangria as well as former VJ, Nikhil Chinappa.

The energy of the closing day was palpable. "I have been listening to Euphoria music as a child. Today, listening to them live was really emotional for me. The energy Palash (Sen) brings is commendable,” shared entrepreneur Dheeraj Arora.

Fun attractions

Beyond the performances, the festival grounds offered a diverse range of attractions. Multiple interesting stalls featured pottery-making classes and caricature making. Food lovers indulged in the finest of Lucknawi food—from the city's best Tundey Kebabs, Kool Break, Punn’s Canteen, Raina's Kitchen, Brio Cafe and Mark Burgers to indulging in sushi and a range of bakery delectables. The photo booth at the fest was also a major hit, with several people lined up to get their best shots clicked.

Day three highlight

The festival's success was also built on the defining highlight of Day Two: the play by theatre stalwart, Lillete Dubey, with her directorial venture Vodka & No Tonic.

The show opened to a full house, making the actor emotional as it was a sold-out event even before the day unfolded.

An organising member commented on the festival's aim: “Our aim is to connect generations through performing arts and celebrate the culture and traditions. The fest this year brought a unique blend of arts and performances. The love we received gave us all the boost to be back next year with more swag."

Lillete Dubey, with her directorial venture Vodka & No Tonic

Dheeraj Arora (second from left) with friends at the concert