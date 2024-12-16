Repertwahr: Soiree at JMP to lend charm to Shaam-e-Awadh

Theatre artists, musicians, authors, poets and stand-up comedians from across the country will be part of the four-day Repertwahr Festival beginning from Thursday. The festival will be organised at Janeshwar Mishra Park Gate number 6. A glimpse of the festival organised last year. (HT File Photo)

On Day One, the festival will open from 5pm onwards which will be followed by folk-fusion performance by sitarist Chandulal Kalbhurgi and an Indie-Pop concert by Prateek Kuhad.

A poetry session by Azhar Iqbal will be held from 3pm onwards on the second day followed by performance by musical storyteller Eishita Chaturvedi from 3.30pm onwards. Gaurav Kapoor is expected to leave everyone in splits from 5 pm onwards, which will be followed by a family drama ‘Hind 1957’ directed by Feroz Abbas Khan from 6 pm onwards, and a musical performance by Thaikkudam Bridge from 8 pm onwards.

On Day Three, storyteller Laksh Maheshwari will land you in a different era from 2 pm onwards followed by a soulful musical storytelling session by Rahgir. Later, a talk session will feature Javed Akhtar in conversation with Roshan Abbas, about his life and works from 2.30 pm and 3.30 pm, respectively. In the evening, stand-up comedy by Harsh Gujral will be held from 5 pm onwards followed by a play ‘Runaway Brides’ directed by Faezeh Jalali and hip-hop performance by DJ Karan Kanchan from 6pm and 8pm, respectively.

A story-telling session by Priya Malik, Indie pop music session by Rama Negi will be held from 3pm and 3.30pm on the fourth day. A stand-up comedy act by Ravi Gupta will be held from 5 pm onwards. Later, a play The F Word directed by Akarsh Khurana will be staged from 6 pm and Indian Rock band Agnee will perform from 8 pm onwards.

Organiser Bhoopesh Rai said that this year, they have got a German hanger installed for the theatre. “Last year, several people felt cold while watching the play, so this year, we have installed a closed hanger which will have heaters to make the environment cozy even during the evening,” said Rai.