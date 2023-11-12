Rescued from house on fire, man dies from cardiac arrest
A 62-year-old man died from cardiac arrest after a massive fire broke out in his house in Bahadurganj. Three others were rescued and the fire was eventually brought under control.
A 62-year-old man died from a cardiac arrest after his house in the Batasha Mandi area of Bahadurganj caught a massive fire on Saturday morning, officials said. Firefighters and policemen who reached the spot rescued three persons trapped in the fire and sent them to the hospital. However, the 62-year-old suffered a cardiac arrest during treatment and died, police officials.
Meanwhile, the fire was brought under control after several hours of efforts. As per reports, the three-storied house belonged to Anoop Kesarwani, a trader and the son of the deceased. He lived with his family on the second floor of the building.
“Fire broke out due to a suspected short circuit. This created panic in the area. Due to the fire on the second and third floors, smoke started filling the rooms. Firemen rushed to the spot with local police and undertook a rescue operation. Anoop, his father Vinod (62) and his mother Rani Kesarwani (60) who were trapped in the fire were brought down safely from the second floor. All three were then sent to the hospital where Vinod died after suffering a cardiac arrest during treatment,” DCP (City) Deepak Bhukar said.