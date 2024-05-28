Residents in Lucknow’s Faizullaganj face water, power problems

Amid intense heat in Uttar Pradesh capital, residents of Faizullaganj area are forced to travel a long distance to fetch drinking water from another locality as their taps have all dried up for want of water supply from Jal Sansthan. People living in Faizullaganj have to cover a kilometre to fetch water. (Sourced)

Men, women and children living there have to travel at least one km to fetch water. They allege that the authorities have turned a blind eye to their genuine issue. As per them, politicians only do lip service to solve their problems but in reality they have not done anything for them.

“This is pathetic that at a time when the government is talking about Har Ghar Jal, here in Lucknow there is an area where residents have to travel a long distance to fetch water,” said an angry resident of the locality on Tuesday.

“There has been a drinking water crisis in Maurya Tola of Faizullaganj 2 for the last 15 days. People are very upset. As an alternative arrangement, Jal Kal department must arrange a tanker at the earliest,” demands Mamta Tripathi, who runs Bal Mahila Sangathan, a group in the vicinity.

When contacted, RP Singh, junior engineer, Jal Kal said, “The problem is largely due to erratic power supply because of which tube wells have become non-functional. Once power supply becomes normal, water supply will resume in the vicinity at the earliest.”

On Monday, Faizullahganj resident staged a protest over frequent power cuts in their area amid scorching heat.