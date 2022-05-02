‘Respiratory and cardiac ailments on the rise among youths’
Deaths due to respiratory illness and cardiac ailments are on the rise, particularly among youngsters, said Dr BP Singh at the ‘Cardio Respicon Update-2022’, a conference on respiratory illness held on Sunday.
“In accordance with the WHO, India accounts for one-fifth of the cardiorespiratory deaths taking place worldwide, especially in younger generation. About 47 lakh deaths due to cardiac illness and 20 lakh due to respiratory illness are reported annually in India,” said Dr Singh, head of Midland Hospital.
He said there has been increase in number of patients with respiratory illness. Such cases were less during Covid pandemic and they are again on the rise as patients are ignoring basic principles of keeping safe from such illness, he added.
“One reason is such patients could not reach doctors (during pandemic) and they are now coming to hospitals, so their number went down earlier. Equally significant reason is that Covid made all of us follow utmost prevention while keeping indoors and now patients are not following this practice,” he said.
Sharing reasons behind the rise in respiratory illness, Dr Singh said, sedentary lifestyle, atmospheric pollution, lack of proper care, poor medical infrastructure and lack of awareness and generic predisposition are some of the key reasons for the rise in respiratory illness.
During scientific sessions, experts discussed various issues including similarities in symptoms of cardiac and respiratory illness. “Cough, chest pain and breathlessness are some of the common symptoms that happen in a patient of heart and also respiratory illness. We have dedicated a session to discuss how to quickly differentiate and identify the exact organ affected due to these (common) symptoms,” said Dr Singh.
“A large number of elderly patients often ignore respiratory illness which ultimately worsens their condition. Timely treatment is one factor for quality life,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors.
Dr Swapnik Pathak was the co-organising secretary of the conference.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr Sandeep Attawar of KIMS Hospital, said, India is conducting about 110 lung transplants per year while the need at present is about two lakh.
He said, “Over 4,600 lung transplants are performed worldwide of which 55% are performed in North America, and 36% in Europe, and approximately 80% are bilateral,” he said. The current median survival after a lung transplant is 6.2 years worldwide and if the patient survives first five years, the median survival is 8.3 years.
-
Fake TTE nabbed from Prayagraj Junction
The Government Railway Police arrested a fake travelling ticket examiner (TTE) from Prayagraj Junction on Sunday. The was nabbed following a tip off, GRP officials said. SHO GRP Ram Mohan Rai said acting on a tip off, the GRP team carried out the raid and arrested a person posing as TTE. The accused identified as Kamla Pal of Ghazipur district was issuing fake tickets to passengers in return for cash.
-
Farmer held with suspected narcotics near border in Amritsar
Amritsar : The Border Security Force on Sunday apprehended a farmer with two packets of suspected narcotics weighing approximately 1.020 kg near the International Border in Amritsar. Troops were deployed on the Kissan security duty, while working ahead of Border Security Fence, when they noticed some suspicious activity of a farmer namely Dilbag Singh, a resident of Hardo Rattan village in the area of Amritsar sector.
-
3 aides of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi arrested from Bathinda
Chandigarh: The anti-gangster task force (AGTF) of Punjab Police on Sunday arrested three aides of jailed gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Canada-based Goldy Brar from Bathinda. The arrested have been identified as Lovepreet Singh, alias Sachin, Himmatveer Singh and Balkaran, alias Vicky. The state government has recently constituted an AGTF headed by ADGP Promod Ban to intensify action against the gangsters. “With the arrest of these accused, a crime has been averted,” he said.
-
8-month pregnant woman, husband die as truck hits motorcycle in Moga
Moga : A man and the truck driver, Kuljit Singh, a resident of Patti in Tarn Taran district's wife, who was eight months pregnant, died in a road accident near Khosa Jalal village in Moga district after a motorcycle they were riding was hit by a truck on Sunday. The victims were identified as Sarabjit Kaur (33) and Avtar Singh (34) of Bhinder Kalan village in Moga district. Assistant sub-inspector Sulakhan Singh said that the couple had gone to Zira to meet the woman's parents.
-
LU to start part-time M Tech programme from session 2022-23
The University of Lucknow will start Master of Technology (M Tech) (Part Time) programme at the Faculty of Engineering and Technology from session 2022-23. According to the proposal, it will be a part-time programme with six semesters meant for the serving engineers/teachers of nearby region (maximum 100 Km) who can attend the classes during evening hours on weekdays and on Sundays.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics