Respiratory cases surge in Lucknow hospitals

Doctors at government hospitals in Lucknow are reporting a rise in the number of patients, particularly children, presenting with respiratory issues such as asthma and chest congestion. While respiratory cases are common during this season, health experts are noting an upward trend this year. Doctors in respiratory medicine and hospital chief medical superintendents have pointed to worsening pollution (Sourced)

The three major government hospitals in the district—Balrampur hospital, Shyama Prasad Mukherjee (Civil) hospital, and Lok Bandhu hospital—have observed an increase in patients seeking treatment for respiratory conditions.

Doctors in respiratory medicine and hospital chief medical superintendents have pointed to worsening pollution and air quality in the state as the main factors behind the rise in respiratory cases. The winter season, which typically brings an increase in chest congestion and bronchitis cases, has further contributed to the surge in OPD visits.

“The period after Diwali marks the onset of winter, bringing smog and poor air quality, which is particularly harmful to children, senior citizens, and individuals with pre-existing conditions like asthma or COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease),” explained Dr Hemant Kumar, head of respiratory medicine at Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences.

Dr Suresh Kaushal, director of Lok Bandhu hospital, stated, “While respiratory issues are typical for this time of year, the worrying trend is the rise in cases among children, particularly those with asthma. Many of our paediatric patients are being admitted due to breathing problems.”

“Many patients in the children’s ward are admitted due to respiratory issues. While this is not a direct cause of pollution, the post-Diwali pollution levels tend to weaken the lungs ahead of winter,” he said.

He revealed that 25 to 30% of the children in the paediatric ward are suffering from respiratory ailments, “The same is the case in the OPDs as well. Typically, in the paediatric ward, out of 50 patients, maybe two or three will be patients presenting with respiratory issues. Now that number is closer to 15 or 20.”

Dr Sanjay Kumar, chief medical superintendent of Balrampur hospital, confirmed the increase, noting, “Instead of the usual 2 to 3 cases a day, we are now treating around five patients with respiratory issues daily.”

At Shyama Prasad Mukherjee (Civil) hospital, chief medical superintendent Dr Rajesh Srivastava informed that their respiratory medicine ward currently treats 75 to 100 patients daily. “We are hopeful that this winter will not see as many respiratory cases, especially since pollution levels between Diwali and winter have improved,” he added.

However, he also noted that the hospital typically experiences a high influx of patients with conditions like bronchitis, asthma, COPD, and even tuberculosis.