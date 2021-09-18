Restaurants introduce lavish brunch and live gigs to bring foodies back

With further relaxation in the night curfew and drastic decline in Covid-19 cases, the restaurants in the state capital are going all out to bring customers back to dinner table. They are trying all means, including Sunday brunches, reopening discounts, re-launch of restaurants, music attraction and elaborate menu, to get people out of their homes for a renewed food experience.

Due to social distancing norms the seating capacity has reduced considerably so it’s not possible to get back to the pre-pandemic footfalls, says restaurateur Jatin Ahuja. “We are offering 25% discounts on Mondays and Tuesdays at Royal Sky. Other days we give 20% discount besides the attraction of music on weekends. At our Colours lounge, we have elaborate buffets for now to attract people and keep doing exclusive add-ons like Rajasthani or Chinese food,” he adds.

Taj Mahal hotel has recently launched elaborate Sunday brunch at the Sahib Café. “Live counters and unlimited mocktails are the attraction at our brunch. Our team of chefs led by Nagendra Singh have curated choicest of menu where special features are Mexican Fajita, Lakhnawi chaat, Asian Satay and Awadhi Biryani. To create a relaxed ambience, we have live performances by singer Utkarsh Srivastava,” says hotels deputy sales manager Shabahat Husain.

International dishes are being widely introduced along with the local flavours. “At our multi-cuisine restaurant Kava, we have added a fresh roast of the day. Jumbo couple cocktail, unlimited mocktails, grills, chaat and kebab have been added to our menu. We have some special plans for Diwali as well,” says Sachin Malhotra, hotel manager at Fairfield by Marriot.

Renaissance too is planning to bring back Sunday brunch after Navratri.

To boost sales and attract locals, The Piccadily has reopened its Punjab restaurant with new add-ons. “Our executive chef Ajay Avasthi has introduced some choicest of dishes specialty for the locals out here. These include sarso ka saag with makki ki roti, paneer tikka Jalandhari, dhabe da kukkad, mutton bheja and many more,” says hotel’s corporate sales manager Sagar Srivastava.

Ramada Lucknow has introduced live music shows at their buffet restaurant which is now offering elaborate menu. “We have started aesthetic brunch in which we are giving live platform to patrons to showcase their talent at our speciality restaurant and art gallery. We will stream it on our social media platforms,” says its executive assistant manager Amitesh Singh.

“It seems that things are gradually coming back on track, but everyone is cautious as we are still in pandemic and we can’t let out guards down,” adds Husain.