Retired Army man beaten to death in UP’s Prayagraj

A retired Army personnel was allegedly beaten to death by some unidentified assailants after an argument over collision of vehicles in Abubakarpur area under Dhumanganj police station late on Wednesday night, police said on Thursday. The deceased was identified as Dharmendra Singh of Madhuban Vihar colony in Prayagraj. (For Representation)

The body had been sent for autopsy and further probe into the incident was in progress, station house officer, Dhumanganj, Rajesh Kumar Maurya said. The deceased was identified as Dharmendra Singh, 45, who was a resident of Madhuban Vihar colony.

In her complaint to the police, Singh’s wife Sushila Devi said her husband and his friend Sohan Pal had gone to market and were returning home on a bike.

The duo stopped at another shop at Abubakarpur crossing in Pritam Nagar when 6 motorcycle-borne miscreants allegedly surrounded them at around 11.30 pm. The assailants, who were armed with pistols, allegedly misbehaved with Singh and assaulted him when he objected to their act.

After assaulting him with kicks and blows, the assailants attacked him on his head with a brick multiple time, the complainant alleged. The attackers also allegedly looted his cash and gold chain after he fell unconscious.

Sohan Pal somehow rescued Singh and called the police control room for help. The police took him to SRN hospital where he was declared brought dead on arrival, the complainant said. Meanwhile, preliminary police probe has revealed that Singh had an altercation with some persons while overtaking a vehicle.