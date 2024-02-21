Retired DIG booked for sodomising minor

LUCKNOW: A retired IPS officer was booked for allegedly sodomising a nine-year-old son of his tenant in Sultanpur district, confirmed senior police officials. They stated that the FIR against the IPS officer, who retired as DIG, was lodged under Indian Penal Code section 377 for unnatural sex and sections 5 and 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, which could lead to a life term imprisonment for the accused if convicted in the case. For representation (Sourced)

They said the arrest of the accused is likely as soon as the police collects concrete evidence and record the statement of the boy and his mother before child welfare committee and judicial magistrate under provisions of section 164 of Criminal Procedure Code.

Sharing further details, a police officer from Sultanpur said that the incident occurred on February 17, and the boy’s mother filed the complaint with the police on the same day. However, the FIR against the retired DIG was officially lodged on the afternoon of February 19, following preliminary verification of the allegations. “The child welfare committee of the district visited the boy and his mother and preliminarily confirmed the crime,” he said.

“As per mother’s complaint the retired officer had been engaging in this act with her child for quite some time, causing the boy intense trauma. However, the child had never disclosed the offense until recently. The mother discovered the incident when the retired DIG allegedly held the child captive again and attempted the same act,” he added.

He further said that the boy’s mother accused the retired DIG of aggravated penetrative sexual assault and of using the child for pornographic purposes, allegedly directly participating in pornographic acts. He added that the process of recording the boy’s statements before the child welfare committee is currently underway.