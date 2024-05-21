 Retired IPS officer Prem Prakash joins BJP - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, May 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Retired IPS officer Prem Prakash joins BJP

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
May 22, 2024 05:12 AM IST

Inducting the retired police officer into the party, the state chief of the BJP said many people were joining the development journey led by PM and CM.

Retired IPS officer Prem Prakash joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday in Lucknow in the presence of the party’s state president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary and deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak.

Retired IPS officer Prem Prakash (ANI)
Retired IPS officer Prem Prakash (ANI)

Inducting the retired police officer into the party, the state chief of the BJP said many people were joining the development journey led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Speaking on the occasion, Pathak said Prem Prakash had been consistently working for the welfare of the Dalit community. He emphasised the benefits the BJP would gain from his joining in the upcoming two phases.

He noted the opposition’s decline, mentioning the reluctance of Akhilesh Yadav and Rahul Gandhi to hold rallies due to the presence of goons and unruly elements in their gatherings.

He claimed that the Modi wave was prevailing in the country, leaving the opposition hopeless and disheartened.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Lucknow / Retired IPS officer Prem Prakash joins BJP

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On