Retired IPS officer Prem Prakash joins BJP

Retired IPS officer Prem Prakash joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday in Lucknow in the presence of the party’s state president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary and deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak. Retired IPS officer Prem Prakash (ANI)

Inducting the retired police officer into the party, the state chief of the BJP said many people were joining the development journey led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

Speaking on the occasion, Pathak said Prem Prakash had been consistently working for the welfare of the Dalit community. He emphasised the benefits the BJP would gain from his joining in the upcoming two phases.

He noted the opposition’s decline, mentioning the reluctance of Akhilesh Yadav and Rahul Gandhi to hold rallies due to the presence of goons and unruly elements in their gatherings.

He claimed that the Modi wave was prevailing in the country, leaving the opposition hopeless and disheartened.