Revision plea seeking survey of Shahi Eidgah Mosque dismissed

AGRA A revision plea seeking survey of the Shahi Eidgah mosque by a court commissioner was dismissed by the court of additional district judge (court no. 7) in Mathura on Thursday. The plea was filed by Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha (ABHM) treasurer Dinesh Sharma.

“On May13, 2022, we had moved an application in our case no. 174 of 2021 (Thakur Keshav Dev ji Maharaj Vs Management Committee, Shahi Eidgah Mosque and others) in the court of civil judge (senior division), Mathura seeking appointment of court commissioner for conducting survey of Shahi Eidgah Mosque. But the court fixed July 1, 2022 for hearing in the case,” stated Sharma.

“We preferred an appeal in court of district judge (Mathura) against the order dated May 13, 2022 and the said revision was taken up today in court of additional district judge, Mathura, who was of the view that with a civil case already on there was no logic for revision to continue,” he stated after the hearing.

“Court of additional district judge (Mathura), Sanjay Chaudhary, heard the matter and found the revision not maintainable and thus dismissed it at stage of admission only. The order passed by ADJ (court no. 07) is legally valid and we welcome the order,” stated Tanveer Ahmed, secretary and counsel for Management Committee of Shahi Eidgah Mosque.

ABHM treasurer Dinesh Sharma had on Tuesday filed another revision plea seeking permission to conduct ‘jalabhishek’ (offering of water) of ‘Laddoo Gopal’ within Eidgah (considered as Garbhgrah of the temple razed allegedly by Aurangzeb in 1670) and same is to be taken up on August 10, 2022 in the court of district judge, Mathura.

The case filed by another petitioner, Manish Yadav, was fixed for hearing on Thursday. The court of civil judge (senior division), Mathura, directed the petitioner to provide copies of the application moved and fixed August 8, 2022, for the next hearing in the case, said Ahmed.

Since September 2020, 12 cases related to Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi and Shahi Eidgah Mosque had been filed in Mathura court.

Most of the petitioners alleged that a temple existing here was razed by Mughal emperor Aurangzeb and the Shahi Eidgah Masjid was constructed in its place on a part of 13.37-acre land belonging to the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Trust. Thus the mosque needs to be removed by court order, for which petition is filed, they said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON