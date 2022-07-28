Revision plea seeking survey of Shahi Eidgah Mosque dismissed
AGRA A revision plea seeking survey of the Shahi Eidgah mosque by a court commissioner was dismissed by the court of additional district judge (court no. 7) in Mathura on Thursday. The plea was filed by Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha (ABHM) treasurer Dinesh Sharma.
“On May13, 2022, we had moved an application in our case no. 174 of 2021 (Thakur Keshav Dev ji Maharaj Vs Management Committee, Shahi Eidgah Mosque and others) in the court of civil judge (senior division), Mathura seeking appointment of court commissioner for conducting survey of Shahi Eidgah Mosque. But the court fixed July 1, 2022 for hearing in the case,” stated Sharma.
“We preferred an appeal in court of district judge (Mathura) against the order dated May 13, 2022 and the said revision was taken up today in court of additional district judge, Mathura, who was of the view that with a civil case already on there was no logic for revision to continue,” he stated after the hearing.
“Court of additional district judge (Mathura), Sanjay Chaudhary, heard the matter and found the revision not maintainable and thus dismissed it at stage of admission only. The order passed by ADJ (court no. 07) is legally valid and we welcome the order,” stated Tanveer Ahmed, secretary and counsel for Management Committee of Shahi Eidgah Mosque.
ABHM treasurer Dinesh Sharma had on Tuesday filed another revision plea seeking permission to conduct ‘jalabhishek’ (offering of water) of ‘Laddoo Gopal’ within Eidgah (considered as Garbhgrah of the temple razed allegedly by Aurangzeb in 1670) and same is to be taken up on August 10, 2022 in the court of district judge, Mathura.
The case filed by another petitioner, Manish Yadav, was fixed for hearing on Thursday. The court of civil judge (senior division), Mathura, directed the petitioner to provide copies of the application moved and fixed August 8, 2022, for the next hearing in the case, said Ahmed.
Since September 2020, 12 cases related to Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi and Shahi Eidgah Mosque had been filed in Mathura court.
Most of the petitioners alleged that a temple existing here was razed by Mughal emperor Aurangzeb and the Shahi Eidgah Masjid was constructed in its place on a part of 13.37-acre land belonging to the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Trust. Thus the mosque needs to be removed by court order, for which petition is filed, they said.
-
Mohali MC’s own building not equipped to fight fire
While the Mohali municipal corporation has been dragging its feet in ensuring fire safety arrangements at residential and commercial buildings in the city, it itself is also sitting on a tinderbox. An audit carried out by the civic body has found glaring violations of fire-safety norms at its building in Sector 68. Apart from handling the city's civic affairs, the corporation also caters to over 1,000 visitors at the five-storey building everyday.
-
Chandigarh man caught with 10 gm heroin gets six-year jail
Observing that numerous households have been ruined due to the drug menace, a local court has awarded a Sector-27 resident six years of rigorous imprisonment for possessing heroin. According to the prosecution, the police had laid a naka near Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26, on December 18, 2018. In the evening, police noticed Kumar's walking away suspiciously on noticing the naka. The man revealed his name as Anil Kumar, who lived in Sector 27-C.
-
Shamlat land meant for gaushala being exploited for commercial gains: Punjab to HC
The shamlat land in Balongi, meant for a gaushala only, is being exploited for commercial gains by a Mohali society, headed by former health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu, the Punjab government has told the Punjab and Haryana high court. High court had stayed the lease cancellation earlier this month. The gaushala is being run on 10 acres in Balongi by former Congress cabinet minister Balbir Singh Sidhu's trust.
-
Chandigarh’s legacy waste removal project: Firm makes lowest bid of ₹79 crore, MC to try to bring it lower
The work on removing the second lot of 7.67 metric tonnes of legacy waste at the Dadumajra landfill is likely to start soon. In its second attempt at allotting the work, the municipal corporation on Thursday opened the financial bids, in which three firms were in the running, and Aakanksha Enterprises submitted the lowest bid of ₹79.68 crore. The estimated cost of the project is around ₹67 crore.
-
Hand, foot & mouth disease spreading tentacles in Chandigarh tricity
The highly contagious hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD) is spreading fast in the tricity, with as many as 24 confirmed cases being reported in a week. According to the data shared by the respective health departments on Thursday, at least 15 confirmed infections of HFMD have been reported in Panchkula within a week, followed by eight in Mohali and one in Chandigarh.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics