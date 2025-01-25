Rift between SGPGI faculty and director escalates

LUCKNOW The rift between the SGPGIMS faculty forum and the institute’s director Dr RK Dhiman escalated as a delegation from the forum met the latter and expressed concern over the delay in the review of annual confidential reports (ACRs) of professors for the past four years and interviews for faculty promotions. The delegation discussed issues pertaining to “administrative apathy”. (File Photo)

According to forum president and general secretary Amitabh Arya and Puneet Goyal, the delegation discussed issues pertaining to the “administrative apathy”. Another major point of contention was the director’s decision to reassign non-clinical, non-productive roles to faculty members, which the forum believes, negatively impacts patient care, training, and research.

The faculty apprised Dhiman about the discontent among PGI doctors because of his “administrative delays and non-friendly approach towards doctors.”

Forum members said they told the director that he works out of compulsion, but not systematically and pays attention to the demands of those cadres of employees who put pressure by agitation. They said faculty members keep doing their work in patients’ interest and do not raise slogans for their dues, resulting in disenchantment among them.

The forum will also meet higher authorities in the government to press their point in the best interest of the institute.

Members said the forum will call a meeting if Dhiman continues to work after February 7 and that they want a director who understands the problems of the institute in a better way.

However, Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS)

director RK Dhiman said he had not resigned from the post and will continue to discharge his services as director till the end of his tenure or further government order. “I have always worked in the interest of patients, government, faculty and staff. My doors were always open for everyone to tell their grievances, but they never came to me for years. All of a sudden, they are raising issues,” he said.