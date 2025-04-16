Rioters understand language of ‘lathi’ only: Yogi on WB violence

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday launched a frontal attack on Mamata Banerjee, questioning her silence over the violence in West Bengal on the issue of new Waqf law and targeted her for calling the rioters ‘the messengers of peace’. He also said rioters only understand one language—the language of ‘lathi’ (stick). Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath. (HT file)

Yogi though did not name Banerjee directly, his reference to her was obvious as he targeted West Bengal chief minister. “Bengal is burning, and the chief minister calls the rioters messengers of peace,” said Yogi while addressing a gathering in Hardoi district after launching 729 development projects worth ₹650 crore there.

He also accused West Bengal chief minister of encouraging communal unrest under the guise of secularism. He said: “Murshidabad has been burning for a week, yet the West Bengal government has remained mute.”

Yogi compared the law-and-order situation in West Bengal to the situation that existed in Uttar Pradesh before 2017 and said only firm action—’lathi’—can curb rioters, not words.

“Before 2017, UP was plagued by frequent riots. We restored law and order because rioters only understand one language — the language of ‘lathi’. Mere words won’t stop them,” he said.

The CM said such a situation of anarchy should be brought under control. He lauded the judiciary for stepping in and deploying central paramilitary forces to protect minority Hindu communities in West Bengal.

Yogi thanked PM Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah for the new Waqf law and said it would stop illegal occupation of land meant for the poor and allow the government to use such land for building hospitals, schools, universities and houses.

“Now no one will be allowed to grab land and indulge in hooliganism,” he said, referring to how such practices were previously unchecked.

Yogi also targeted the opposition for silence saying “The Congress, the Samajwadi Party and the TMC have all remained silent. Instead of condemning the violence, they’re offering veiled support. Anyone glorifying what happened in Bangladesh should simply go there. Why be a burden on India’s soil?”

He paid floral tribute on the Vijay Diwas of 1857 freedom fighter Raja Narpat Singh, the legendary hero of India’s first battle for independence. He highlighted the importance of the historical site and the legacy of Raja Narpat Singh’s land and fort, which hold a special place in the nearby districts.

The CM also expressed his gratitude to defence minister Rajnath Singh, who was the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh when the memorial was developed. Yogi described the monument as a “pilgrimage site of modern India,” and said entire Hardoi district is being transformed to reflect the vision of a modern and developed India.

Yogi said India has made remarkable progress in the past 10 years and is now the fifth-largest economy in the world.

“In the next few years, India will become the third-largest economy globally, just behind the US and China,” he said. “India is moving steadily towards becoming the world’s biggest power by 2047, fulfilling the vision of a ‘Developed India’ set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Yogi added.

“PM Modi has envisioned a self-reliant and developed India. No one can stop us from becoming the greatest strength in the world by 2047,” the CM said.

He cautioned the people against those trying to mislead by spreading misinformation and urged citizens to trust the Constitution drafted by Dr BR Ambedkar.

Yogi also paid tribute to freedom fighters like Pandit Ram Prasad Bismil, Chandra Shekhar Azad, Thakur Roshan Singh and Ashfaqullah Khan, who made sacrifices for the nation’s progress.

Besides, he spoke about the major expressway projects like the Greenfield Expressway and the Ganga Expressway, which will improve connectivity between Delhi, Meerut, Prayagraj and Kashi.

Notably, a 99-km stretch of these expressways will pass through Hardoi. Highlighting job creation, he said the PM Mitra and Textile Park projects will create employment for lakhs of youth. These projects, combined with improved connectivity, are expected to promote tourism, bird sanctuaries, guest houses and local products, thus generating new livelihood opportunities.