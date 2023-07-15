Yamuna inching towards danger level in Mathura

Agra The water level of river Yamuna inched towards the danger level in Mathura on Friday, touching 165.53 metres. It was heading towards the danger mark at 166 metres when reports last came in. Police official reviewing the situation on the bank of river Yamuna in Mathura on Friday. (HT)

Commissioner, Agra division Amit Gupta reached Mathura on Friday and visited KC Ghat and ‘parikrama marg’ in Vrindavan to assess the impact of the rising water. He gave directions for suitable measures in case there was flood.

In Agra, curious people stood on pavements of Yamuna Kinara road to view the unusual site of the river flowing with full capacity. The water level of Yamuna in Agra at 8 am on Friday was at 492.80 feet at Water Works, still away from low flood level at 495 feet.

“The trend is of constant rise with 70645 cusec water released from Gokul Barrage in Mathura and 372225 cusec water released from Okhla Barrage in Delhi’ stated the information released by Agra administration.

“The Chambal is at a safe level as of now and was at 114.20 metres at 8 am in Pinahat area in Agra district, where alert level is at 127 metres and danger level at 130 metres,” the statement said.

As a precaution, the Agra Nagar Nigam officials led by additional municipal commissioner Surendra Yadav visited localities situated on the banks of the Yamuna and made people aware about rise in river water. The health department of Agra Nagar Nigam was is also placed on alert.