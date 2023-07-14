Riverfront-like roads along Ganga in U.P.’s Prayagraj on the cards

If everything goes as planned, riverfront-type roads will be soon get constructed in seven sections on both banks of the Ganga in Prayagraj. A proposal of around ₹95.20 crore for the project has been sent to the state government for approval by the irrigation department that plans to undertake the project as part of Mahakumbh-2025 preparations, say officials aware of the move. Locals at Sangam in Prayagraj. (Ht file photo)

Work in this regard will start only after approval to the proposal and sanction of the budget for these riverfront roads on both sides from Rasoolabad Ghat to Nagvasuki temple and from Poore Surdas to Chhatnag, they added.

“The project will give tourism a boost in the district. it will also be an attraction for the crores of pilgrims and tourists expected to visit Mahakumbh-2025. It will also help them reach the holy confluence of Sangam easily,” said Siddharth Kumar Singh, superintending engineer, irrigation department while confirming the plans.

As of now, if one needs to go towards Sangam from Rasoolabad, one needs to come inside the city and enter the fair area from Teliyarganj, Jawahar Lal Nehru Road or GT Jawahar Square. The distance of Sangam from Rasoolabad Ghat is about 12 km.

But the pilgrims coming to Prayagraj during Mahakumbh-2025 could get an opportunity to reach Sangam from Rasoolabad directly to the banks of the Ganga through the proposed road. With this, the distance of 12 km will be reduced to mere 5 km—a major accomplishment if one considers the vehicle entry restrictions put in place during bathing festivals and the fact that thousands, including children, women and old people, need to cover this distance on foot.

Officials said both the proposed roads will be completed in a total of seven sections. Its total length will be around 13.25 km. The total proposed cost has been kept at ₹95.20 crore. For the construction, 7.30-hectare land will be acquired from the farmers, they said. The work of interlocking, constructing boulder crates and ensuring slope pitching will be undertaken on these roads.

Once ready, these roads will enable pilgrims to reach Sangam without their coming inside the city. With this, arrangements could also be made to take the devotees to Sangam and then out of the city without affecting the traffic flow of the city on the day of bathing festivals, officials said. Benches and selfie points will also be provided along these roads.

