RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary set to attend Karnataka govt swearing-in, Akhilesh Yadav to tour Gorakhpur, Ballia

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) national president Jayant Chaudhary will attend the swearing-in of Congress leader Siddaramaiah as Karnataka chief minister in Bengaluru on Saturday. Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav and Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Jayant Chaudhary are alliance partners. (FILE PHOTO)

On the other hand, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav will be on a tour to Gorakhpur and Ballia districts of eastern Uttar Pradesh. The and the RLD are alliance partners in Uttar Pradesh.

The RLD chief’s plan to attend the Bengaluru ceremony was mentioned in a tweet by the party’s national spokesperson Anil Dubey.

Akhilesh Yadav will go to Gorakhpur to pay tributes to former Uttar Pradesh minister Hari Shankar Tiwari who passed away on May 16 at the age of 88.

In Ballia, he will participate in a condolence meeting for Hemant Yadav, a young leader associated with the SP, who was shot dead in Ballia last month.

“Our party president will not be able to go to the Karnataka government’s swearing-in, because he already has daylong engagements,” said Rajendra Chaudhary, the SP national secretary and spokesperson.

PRICES GOING UP AGAIN: SP CHIEF

Meanwhile, Akhilesh Yadav claimed that prices were going up again after the conclusion of elections (the Uttar Pradesh urban local body polls and Karnataka assembly polls).

In a statement issued by the party, the former chief minister said: “Farmers and the poor are bearing the brunt of price rise.”