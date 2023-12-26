Road repair from Dec 29: Traffic under Mawaiya RoB to remain diverted for 2 months

LUCKNOW Traffic on the stretch under the Mawaiya rail over bridge (RoB) will remain diverted for the next two months from December 29 due to repair work on the RCC road here, stated traffic police officials. In the first month, vehicles coming from Kanpur Road and Awadh intersection will be able to proceed to their destination by going from Alambagh Tedhi Pulia to the right . (Pic for representation)

“The repair work is proposed by the Railway department from December 29, for which traffic will be operated on other diverted routes for two months,” as per a press statement issued by the Lucknow Traffic Police.

“But in case of medical emergencies and due to lack of alternative routes, ambulances, fire service, hearse and school vehicles etc will be allowed,” it said.

In the first month, vehicles coming from Kanpur Road and Awadh intersection will be able to proceed to their destination by going from Alambagh Tedhi Pulia to the right or Fateh Ali Talab intersection to the right from Alambagh intersection and Kunwar Jadunath Chowk intersection to the left under KKC overbridge.

In the second month, vehicles from Charbagh and Charbagh bus stand to Kanpur, Rae Bareli and Prayagraj will not be able to go from under Mawaiya overbridge. This traffic will turn right from Charbagh Gupta Tiraha, Rabindralay Tiraha, KKC Thakur Transport Tiraha and go towards KKC overbridge. Commuters will be able to reach their destination via Jadunath Chowk intersection.