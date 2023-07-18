Road safety works for 23 black spots begin in Lucknow

Road widening and installation of signages near 23 accident black spots identified in Lucknow city kicked off on Monday. A stretch in Lucknow undergoing ‘texture surfacing’ as part of the road safety works, in Lucknow.

The road safety works are a result of a statewide audit carried out by teams from IIT-Delhi and IIT-BHU, said executive engineer (Public Works) Manish Varma.

As suggested by the IIT-Delhi report, the district administration has adopted ‘texture surfacing’, which is the use of ‘cut stones’ in cement mortar, for the renovation works.

Varma said the same method was used in road works at key intersections in the national capital as well.

A ‘texture-surfaced’ stretch is laid down on the entire width and six-metre length of roads at busy intersections that are declared as black spots. Ramps are constructed on both sides of the intersection.

Moreover, zebra crossings, signages, and other measures will be more actively used to make roads safer, the official added.

Sarpotganj, Vijayanagar, Chandrika Devi, Bangla Bazar, Pakri ka Pul, Eco Garden, Kanausi, IIM and Bhaisa Kund are among those intersections where the works were taken up on Monday.

