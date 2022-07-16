Road widening project: Ayodhya admn again issues warning to traders to vacate shops

The Ayodhya administration on Saturday once again issued a warning to shopkeepers to vacate their shops for the road widening project in the temple town or else, they will be forcibly evicted.

Traders, in turn, accused the administration of backtracking on the assurance given in a joint meeting on Friday that no forcible eviction would be carried out during the ongoing Sawan month.

A joint meeting of the Ayodhya administration and traders was convened on Friday, in which it was decided that traders would constitute groups based on the nature of their problems and approach the authorities concerned to address their issues.

A meeting was convened to address issues of traders affected by the road widening project of the state government.

“Ayodhya administration again issued a warning today to shopkeepers to vacate their shops despite the assurance that no such exercise would be undertaken,” said Nandlal Gupta, the leader of the traders.

It may be pointed out that a month-long Sawan fair is going on in Ayodhya in which a large number of people turn up from adjoining districts.