Road widening project: Ayodhya admn again issues warning to traders to vacate shops
The Ayodhya administration on Saturday once again issued a warning to shopkeepers to vacate their shops for the road widening project in the temple town or else, they will be forcibly evicted.
Traders, in turn, accused the administration of backtracking on the assurance given in a joint meeting on Friday that no forcible eviction would be carried out during the ongoing Sawan month.
A joint meeting of the Ayodhya administration and traders was convened on Friday, in which it was decided that traders would constitute groups based on the nature of their problems and approach the authorities concerned to address their issues.
A meeting was convened to address issues of traders affected by the road widening project of the state government.
“Ayodhya administration again issued a warning today to shopkeepers to vacate their shops despite the assurance that no such exercise would be undertaken,” said Nandlal Gupta, the leader of the traders.
It may be pointed out that a month-long Sawan fair is going on in Ayodhya in which a large number of people turn up from adjoining districts.
PFI member wanted by Bihar police arrested by U.P. ATS from Lucknow
In a press note senior ATS officials said Nooruddin Jungi alias Nooruddin Advocate was wanted in the case registered at Fulwari Sharif police station in Patna (Bihar) in connection with a plot to cause disturbance during the PM's visit there on July 12. A senior ATS official, who is in the know of things but not authorised to speak, said several literature related to PFI have been recovered from him.
KGMU signs MoU with CBMR for better research in interdisciplinary areas
The Centre of BioMedical Research and King George's Medical University have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for research in various interdisciplinary areas. “The MoU aims at research in areas like biomarkers discovery, drug discovery, biomedical devices, data sciences, clinical biochemistry, neurodegenerative and neuropsychiatric disorder,” said a press statement from CBMR on Saturday. The MoU was signed by professor Alok Dhawan, director, CBMR and Lt Gen (Dr) Bipin Puri, vice chancellor of KGMU.
23 samples sent to NIV Pune for zika testing
The state health department has sent 23 samples for Zika testing at National Institute of Virology Pune after the second case of zika was tested positive on July 13 in Palghar district. The results of the tests are awaited. Zika is a mosquito-borne human flavivirus. Speaking about the situation, state entomologist, Dr Mahendra Jagtap, said that after the second case of Zika infection was detected in Palghar district, the state health department is on alert.
Develop viable solutions for welfare of humanity: Union minister to IIT-Kanpur
Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday said with the strong backing of research, innovation and entrepreneurship, the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur (IITK) should strive to improve the ease of living and develop viable solutions for the welfare of humanity. The minister said this while laying foundation stone of the Gangwal School of Medical Sciences and Technology (GSMST) and Yadupati Singhania Super Speciality Hospital at the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur campus.
Biker killed after running into pothole and coming under tyres of bus in Dombivli
A 26-year-old biker fell off he's two-wheeler after running into a pothole on the Katai-Badlapur Road and died on Saturday. He came under the tyres of a Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Transport bus that was behind him. The pothole on the road was filled with rain water and was not visible. The Dombivli-Manpada police, on Saturday, registered a case against the KDMT driver. The Katai-Badlapur Road has many potholes, police officials claimed.
