Roads in Nadarganj industrial area: HC seeks reply from LDA, LMC and other depts

LUCKNOW The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court issued notices to the departments responsible for maintenance of roads in the Nadarganj industrial area of the city, seeking reply on why they failed to discharge their duties.

A single-judge bench of Justice Rajeev Singh, on November 15, issued notices, seeking reply from the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA), Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC), UP Industrial Development Authority and the PWD, among other departments, on non-compliance of the court’s order.

In September 2021, Sharad Kumar Srivastava had filed a PIL in court to seek directions to various departments to improve condition of roads, sewers and drainage in Nadarganj Industrial area.

However, the situation had not changed in the industrial area even after a year of the court’s order. Srivastava filed a contempt application in high court, on which the court issued notices to various departments.

The court listed the case for next hearing on December 21.