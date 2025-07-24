Roadshow marks ‘VIP welcome’ for accused released on bail in Kanpur; FIR lodged

KANPUR A grand procession and fireworks marked a ‘VIP welcome’ for an accused in an attempt-to-murder case, Rahul Rajput alias ‘Nannu’, as soon as he was released on bail. Videos of the celebration on Monday evening, which went viral on social media, purportedly show a convoy of two dozen luxury cars and over 200 motorcycles escorting the accused from jail, causing disruption in traffic on VIP Road and other routes. Screenshot of a video of the celebratory procession following Rahul’s release. (Sourced)

The incident forced the Kanpur police to lodge an FIR. SHO (Kotwali) Jagdish Pandey confirmed that sub-inspector Ravi Sharma lodged an FIR against Rahul Rajput and 40 unidentified people under various sections of BNS.

“Through video footage and other sources, we are identifying the individuals involved. Strict action will be taken,” Pandey said. Kanpur district jail falls under the jurisdiction of Kotwali police station.

Rajput was released on bail from Kanpur jail on Monday evening. He was earlier arrested in connection with a brutal attack on one Rohit Verma, a resident of Chakeri, and the owner of a truck spares shop in Fazalganj.

According to Rohit’s wife, Indrani Sonkar, her husband was returning home on a motorcycle on May 17 when he was allegedly attacked by Rahul Rajput, Sahil and Vishu, residents of Ranjit Nagar and Gadarianpurwa, respectively. Rohit sustained serious injuries in the attack, which allegedly took place near Nazirabad. An FIR was registered against the trio under sections including attempt to murder and they were subsequently sent to jail.

On Monday, following Rahul’s release, his associates organised a celebratory procession outside the jail gate. The convoy travelled along VIP Road, causing traffic congestion. Firecrackers were set off and slogans were reportedly raised in support of the accused.