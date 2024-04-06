Lucknow UP Special Task Force (STF) has arrested a man who runs a coaching institute for commerce students in connection with the question paper leak in the Review Officer/Assistant Review Officer (Preliminary) Examination-2023. RO/ARO exam paper leak: Lucknow coaching centre operator arrested

Amit Singh, who was arrested on Thursday, got the leaked question papers from Rajiv Mishra, who masterminded many question paper leaks, including of the exam mentioned above, STF officials said on Friday

The RO/ARO exam was conducted by the UP Public Service Commission (UPPSC) on February 11.

Mishra was arrested in Gautam Buddh Nagar on Wednesday in connection with the question paper leak of UP Police constable recruitment exam held on February 17 and 18.

In a press note, a senior STF official confirmed Singh, who hails from Karnailganj in Gonda, had been running a commerce coaching centre in Lucknow’s Gomti Nagar for the past few years and lived in rented accommodation in Indira Nagar.

The STF official said Singh sold the question papers of RO/ARO exam to one Sharad Singh for ₹25 lakh after getting them from Mishra. Singh had arranged for a practice session of 40 aspirants at Mishra’s Arogya Dham Hospital in Prayagraj while some other aspirants in Lucknow gained access to the papers through Sharad Singh a few hours before the exam.

They said Amit Singh had even visited Shiv Shakti Resort in Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa, where around 300 constable aspirants were given access to the question papers around 24 hours before the examination was scheduled on February 17 and 18.