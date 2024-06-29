RO/ARO paper leak accused under scanner for NEET row

After the arrest of three accused in connection with U.P. Police constable and Review Officer (RO) and Assistant Review Officer (ARO)exam question paper leak earlier in April this year, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sleuths are now investigating about their suspected links in NEET controversy. (Pic for representation)

The U.P. Police Special Task Force (STF) had nabbed Rajiv Nayan Mishra and Ravi Attri from Gautam Buddh Nnagar on April 4 and April 10 respectively while Sharad Singh Patel was arrested near Kalindi Park in Vrindavan Yojana under PGI police station limits of Lucknow on April 22.

A senior STF official confirmed that the CBI sleuths, who are probing controversy related to NEET paper leak, are scanning through the dossiers of the three suspects prepared while investigating the police recruitment and RO/ARO exam question paper leak case. He said the investigators have sought the entire report of the three suspects.

He said involvement of two of the three accused Ravi Attri and Sharad Singh Patel had also surfaced in the question paper leak of All India Pre-Medical Test held in 2012 and 2015. He said Ravi Attri, who himself had been the medical aspirant once, was arrested even in the past for his involvement in leaking the medical entrance exam question papers.

He said Ravi Attri is a medical course dropout after completing three years. He got admission to a medical course after qualifying Haryana Pre-Medical Test in 2012 and completed his three years in five years in 2018 and thereafter did not pursue the course further.

He said Attri got in touch with solvers and question paper leak racket while preparing for medical entrance in 2007 after completing his intermediate from an inter college of Gautam Buddh Nagar in 2006. He said the accused was first arrested in the case of NEET Post-Graduate question paper leak and was jailed by Dariya Ganj Crime Branch of New Delhi in 2012 itself. They said the accused was again arrested in the question paper leak of AIPMT in AIPMT from Rohtak, Haryana in 2015.

“Since then, he has remained involved in one or the other similar case and emerged as the kingpin of question paper leak of different competitive examinations after joining hands with Rajiv Nayan Mishra around five years ago. He formed a wide nexus of people working in transport company and courier company who helped him get information about printing and storage of question papers of different competitive examinations,” the official said while explaining his journey to become a king pin of question paper leak.

He said the CBI suspected the role of the same accused in the NEET controversy and collecting details about them. He said the central agency is scanning through their call records and preparing a list of people who were in regular touch with him in the past one year. He said the central agency suspected that the same group of people could be involved in the NEET controversy.