RO/ARO paper leak: UPPSC seeks report from nodal officers of all 2,387 centres

As part of its internal inquiry into the alleged paper leak in an exam held for recruitment of review officers and assistant review officers, the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has reportedly sought reports from nodal officers of all 2,387 centres (in 58 districts of U.P) where the exam was held. Aspirants protesting outside the gate of UPPSC headquarters in Prayagraj on Wednesday (HT)

The nodal officers have been asked to furnish details such as the time when the question papers arrived at the centers and when the bundles were opened.

As per sources in the UPPSC, aspirants claim that the answer key of questions in both shifts had been doing the rounds on social media an hour before the exam. The first key that went viral had only half the answers correct. The other key had only correct answers, the sources added.

The UPPSC said that if the question papers were leaked at the printing press where they were printed, it reached the aspirants a day before the examination. On the basis of these facts, UPPSC officials are of the opinion that if there was some truth in paper leak allegations then it could be possible only at some examination centre.

Meanwhile, students preparing for competitive examinations continued staging protests alleging paper leak of RO/ARO examination. The students staged road blockade and took out a march demanding re-examination of RO/ARO recruitment.

Around 11 am, students started assembling outside the UPPSC. Suspecting a ruckus, all gates of the commission were closed and police barricaded all routes towards the premises.