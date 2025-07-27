RO/ARO prelim exam held peacefully across UP amid foolproof security

The Review Officer/Assistant Review Officer (RO/ARO) Preliminary Examination–2023 was conducted peacefully across all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday. Despite weather challenges in several regions, the exam was completed in a fair manner, thanks to an unprecedented security and monitoring system introduced by the state government and the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC). Candidates at one of the centres in Prayagraj where UP RO/ARO (Pre) Exam-2023 was held on July 27. (HT photo)

This year’s exam marked a significant step towards transparency, with the use of artificial intelligence for real-time monitoring—an initiative implemented for the first time in the state’s examination system. Complemented by live CCTV surveillance, biometric verification and strict vigilance by the Special Task Force (STF), the exam was conducted smoothly, said officials.

A total of 10.76 lakh candidates had registered for the exam, out of which 4,54,997 appeared, recording an overall turnout of 42.29 percent. The exam was held at 2,382 centres across the state, with the highest number of centres in Kanpur (139), followed by Lucknow (129) and Prayagraj (106), said UPPSC secretary Ashok Kumar. No untoward incident was reported from any district, he added.

Prayagraj witnessed an attendance rate of 47.61 percent. Among all districts, Ayodhya reported the highest turnout of 52.81 percent, while Rampur recorded the lowest at 25.78 percent. Other key attendance figures included Lucknow (48.89 percent), Varanasi (49.19 percent), and Kanpur (44.37 percent), officials shared.

To ensure full integrity in the process, authorities employed a fully digital and foolproof identification and entry system. Candidate verification was strengthened through an eight-step authentication linked to the one-time registration (OTR) platform.

This included checks on personal details such as name, father’s name, date of birth, category, and high school credentials. Entry points were equipped with biometric and facial recognition systems, while a double-layer frisking process was jointly managed by police and exam staff.

Electronic devices were strictly prohibited and any suspicious activity triggered instant alerts through the AI-based monitoring system.

The RO/ARO Preliminary Examination-2023 was previously held across 2,387 centres in 58 districts of the state on February 11, 2024. However, it was cancelled due to the paper leak.

The arrangements received positive feedback from candidates. Many appreciated the enhanced use of technology, including QR codes, biometric verification, and iris scans for maintaining transparency.

Sachin Mathur, a candidate from Varanasi who appeared in the exam at Hindu Mahila Vidyalaya Inter College in Prayagraj, noted the high level of vigilance and seamless scanning process at his centre.

Pooja, a candidate from Pratapgarh, said the overall management was far better than in previous years, adding that the transport support provided by the administration ensured a hassle-free experience.

Foolproof security

STF units were deployed at critical locations and remained on high alert throughout the day. Authorities closely monitored individuals with a history of exam-related offences, including those out on bail. Coaching centres were kept under surveillance, with suspicious activity promptly reported.

A dedicated social media monitoring cell tracked platforms like WhatsApp and Telegram to prevent leaks and misinformation. These coordinated efforts successfully dismantled cheating networks and ensured a fair exam environment.

To protect the confidentiality of question papers, two separate sets—printed by different presses—were randomly selected by computer 45 minutes before the exam. Each paper came in eight jumbled versions with unique barcodes, packed in tamper-proof trunks with five layers of security. Armed guards and senior officials oversaw every stage, from treasury collection to answer sheet submission. Live CCTV monitoring at centre, district, and commission levels ensured end-to-end security.

Each centre had a full administrative set-up, including sector and static magistrates, a centre administrator, co-administrators and trained invigilators. A senior officer coordinated between the STF and the commission with oversight at the district level provided by top police officials.