RO/ARO-2023 paper leak: STF tracks down crores in transactions from mastermind’s accounts

PRAYAGRAJ: Scanning of bank accounts belonging to Rajiv Nayan Mishra, the mastermind behind the 2023 Review Officer/Assistant Review Officer (RO/ARO) paper leak, and his aides has revealed transactions worth several crores over the past few years. Officials suspect that Mishra earned substantial sums from leaking question papers of various examinations.

The Special Task Force (STF) has so far arrested 26 persons in connection with the paper leak from different locations, including Prayagraj, Lucknow, and Bhopal.

During interrogation, the accused disclosed that the question papers for the RO/ARO exams were leaked from a printing press in Bhopal and from the Bishop Johnson Girl’s Wing examination center in Prayagraj.

Further investigation has revealed that cash transactions worth several crores were deposited into the bank accounts of Rajiv Nayan Mishra and his aide Subhash Prakash between March 2022 and March 2024. The majority of these transactions involved cash transfers from Subhash Prakash’s account to Rajiv Nayan’s accounts.

STF officials said that Rajiv Nayan and his associates earned hefty cash over the past few years. So far, the team has identified 52 bank accounts operated by Rajiv Nayan and other members of the gang. These bank accounts are being scanned thoroughly to ascertain the exact amount of transactions made during past few years, officials said.

The accused used to take cash from aspirants in return of providing question papers. The accused allegedly accepted cash from aspirants in exchange for providing them with question papers, which was subsequently deposited into Rajiv Nayan Mishra’s bank accounts.

Officials said that all 52 bank accounts linked to those involved in the RO/ARO and constable recruitment paper leaks were under scrutiny.

STF has requested information from the respective banks regarding the accounts of the accused to determine the deposited amounts. All bank accounts under STF scrutiny have been frozen.