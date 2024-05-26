Robbers zero in on retd IAS officer’s golf routine, murder wife while he is away

In an incident that shook the state capital, the wife of a retired IAS officer was found murdered after an alleged robbery at the couple’s residence in Indira Nagar’s Sector 20 on Saturday morning, police said. (HT)

Mohini Dubey (58) was the wife of Devendra Nath Dubey (75), who retired as a divisional commissioner in 2009. She was strangled to death, police said, adding her body was discovered in a ransacked room on the first floor of the house. The incident took place in a crowded neighbourhood.

Ghazipur police in the city said the retired bureaucrat went out to play golf around 7.15 am and found his wife’s body when he returned around 9.45 am. Stating that Mohini was alone at home when she was murdered, they suspected the role of someone who knew the two and their routine in the crime.

A police investigation revealed that the Dubey family recently sold an apartment worth ₹90 lakh in the Gomti Nagar area. Investigators said the money received from the sale was with Mohini.

Ghazipur assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Vikas Jaiswal said Devendra Nath found the main door of his house wide open when he returned and called out to his wife. After finding her body, Devendra Nath informed the police about the incident.

Joint commissioner of police (JCP) Akash Kulhary, who inspected the crime scene, said an FIR for murder and robbery, under Indian Penal Code sections 302 and 395, had been registered as per a complaint given by the retired IAS officer. He added four teams were constituted for the case investigation.

Mohini was Devendra Nath’s second wife. The couple, who tied the knot in 2007, has no children from their marriage. Devendra Nath has two sons, Pranjal and Prateek Dubey, from his previous marriage. While Pranjal lives in Gautam Buddha Nagar, Prateek stays separately with his family in Lucknow.

The couple had multiple people working for them. Among them were two drivers, a domestic help and a gardener. The help, a woman, who usually reported to work around 8 am, had sought a leave on Saturday, the JCP added.

“The investigation has, so far, revealed that that the assailants took away the digital video recorder of CCTV cameras installed at the couple’s house. We are scanning footage from CCTVs at nearby houses and roads to find out more about the assailants,” said the JCP.

Another police official said neighbours saw a milkman knocking at the door around 7.20 am-7.25 am.

A preliminary examination of the crime scene suggested that the assailants sneaked into the house soon after the milkman left as there was no forced entry, the cop said. Also, Mohini had already started heating the milk on the gas stove when she was attacked from behind. Her face was forcibly pressed against the wall, as suggested by the bruises on it, before she was choked to death with a scarf, the cop explained. Later, the assailants ran away after taking cash and valuables from a locker and other places in the house.

What police know so far?

7.15 am Retired IAS officer Devendra Nath Dubey leaves home to play golf

7.20 am: Neighbours report seeing Mohini Dubey collecting milk from a milkman

Between 7.20 am and 8 am: The period during which the assailants sneak into the house, commit the crime and escape

9.25 am: Devendra Nath Dubey finds his wife’s body after returning home

9.35 am: Dubey calls the police control room

10 am: Cops reach the crime scene