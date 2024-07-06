Robots deployed for cleaning Lucknow airport

Lucknow Tedious manual cleaning is passe, now robots will tackle grime in the departure and arrival halls of Terminal 3 and the forecourt of Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport, with options to add more areas as per the requirement. CCSI airport officials operating the cleaning robots. (Sourced)

A fleet of intelligent cleaning robots – a first for any airport in Uttar Pradesh-- has taken over the cleaning job at Lucknow airport. These robots will ensure sparkling clean Terminal 3 and free human staff for other high-value tasks.

According to spokesperson, Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport, two robots will be deployed strategically across Terminal 3 that boasts of impressive features.

These robots are made in India, supporting local innovation.

They provide 360-degree coverage, with no corner left untouched. The robots have advanced sensors that can avoid the obstacles with ease and can re-route themselves to adapt to dynamic environment.

These robots for cleanliness can cover a whopping 70,000 square ft on one-charge. They will operate silently for 8 hours on a single charge.

These robots are equipped for all cleaning tasks like scrubbing, drying and mopping . For added convenience, they can be remotely controlled via smartphones or tablets with Bluetooth or Wi-Fi.

Commenting on the new cleaning robots, CCSI Airport spokesperson said, “The introduction of intelligent cleaning robots at Lucknow Airport has streamlined maintenance optimizing processes for a smoother flow, elevated upkeep standards ensuring a consistently pristine environment, operational efficiency and elevate passenger experience. The robots will also help in upskilling the housekeeping staff to high-value task like robot operators.”

This exciting adoption of technology positions CCSI airport as a leader in passenger experience and technological innovation in the Indian aviation sector.