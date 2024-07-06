 Robots deployed for cleaning Lucknow airport - Hindustan Times
Robots deployed for cleaning Lucknow airport

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 06, 2024 07:24 AM IST

These robots are made in India, supporting local innovation.

Tedious manual cleaning is passe, now robots will tackle grime in the departure and arrival halls of Terminal 3 and the forecourt of Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport, with options to add more areas as per the requirement.

CCSI airport officials operating the cleaning robots. (Sourced)
CCSI airport officials operating the cleaning robots. (Sourced)

A fleet of intelligent cleaning robots – a first for any airport in Uttar Pradesh-- has taken over the cleaning job at Lucknow airport. These robots will ensure sparkling clean Terminal 3 and free human staff for other high-value tasks.

According to spokesperson, Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport, two robots will be deployed strategically across Terminal 3 that boasts of impressive features.

These robots are made in India, supporting local innovation.

They provide 360-degree coverage, with no corner left untouched. The robots have advanced sensors that can avoid the obstacles with ease and can re-route themselves to adapt to dynamic environment.

These robots for cleanliness can cover a whopping 70,000 square ft on one-charge. They will operate silently for 8 hours on a single charge.

These robots are equipped for all cleaning tasks like scrubbing, drying and mopping . For added convenience, they can be remotely controlled via smartphones or tablets with Bluetooth or Wi-Fi.

Commenting on the new cleaning robots, CCSI Airport spokesperson said, “The introduction of intelligent cleaning robots at Lucknow Airport has streamlined maintenance optimizing processes for a smoother flow, elevated upkeep standards ensuring a consistently pristine environment, operational efficiency and elevate passenger experience. The robots will also help in upskilling the housekeeping staff to high-value task like robot operators.”

This exciting adoption of technology positions CCSI airport as a leader in passenger experience and technological innovation in the Indian aviation sector.

