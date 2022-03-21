Route to Ekana stadium spruced up for oath-taking ceremony

LUCKNOW The route from Kalidas Marg to the AB Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, where Yogi Adityanath’s grand oath-taking ceremony will take place on Friday, is being decorated by Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC).

While spiral lights will dot the entire stretch on both sides of the road, more than 20,000 flower pots also would be placed, said municipal commissioner Ajay Dwivedi.

He said, “Over 200 sanitation workers have been deployed to clean every nook and corner of the stadium and 500 workers will sanitize the route,” he added.

For preparations for the ceremony, the stadium has been divided into 12 blocks and four officials are appointed for upkeep of each block.

The LMC would also make arrangements for the parking of 12,000 vehicles around the stadium and drone cameras would be used to monitor cleanliness and parking arrangements around the stadium.