Route to Ekana stadium spruced up for oath-taking ceremony
LUCKNOW The route from Kalidas Marg to the AB Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, where Yogi Adityanath’s grand oath-taking ceremony will take place on Friday, is being decorated by Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC).
While spiral lights will dot the entire stretch on both sides of the road, more than 20,000 flower pots also would be placed, said municipal commissioner Ajay Dwivedi.
He said, “Over 200 sanitation workers have been deployed to clean every nook and corner of the stadium and 500 workers will sanitize the route,” he added.
For preparations for the ceremony, the stadium has been divided into 12 blocks and four officials are appointed for upkeep of each block.
The LMC would also make arrangements for the parking of 12,000 vehicles around the stadium and drone cameras would be used to monitor cleanliness and parking arrangements around the stadium.
-
Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters
Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.
-
1 dead, 40 injured in MP communal clash: Cops
The clash erupted between two groups over a Muslim man riding a two-wheeler at high speed. “A local resident Javed Mansuri, along with his sister, was riding through a place where a few tribals were playing Holi on Friday afternoon,” said Deepika Suri, IGP, Raisen.
-
Mob kills cop after ‘custodial death’ in Bihar
On Saturday afternoon, news surfaced of the death of a local villager, in his 30s, who was taken into police custody allegedly for violation of prohibitory rules. The deceased was identified as Amrit Yadav, who was part of a DJ team and a resident of Aryanagar under the Balthar police station.
-
Delhi Jal Board begins Bhalswa lake clean-up
Located right next to the Bhalswa landfill and Bhalswa Dairy Colony, the water body remains severely polluted due to constant discharge of animal waste as well as groundwater contamination from the landfill, a senior DJB official said.
-
L-G approves new pick to head DMRC, Centre nod awaited
Mangu Singh was DMRC’s second MD, after E Sreedharan, and he took charge on December 31, 2011. His tenure has been extended multiple times, most recently in September 2021, till March 31, 2022.
