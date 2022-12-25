Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Row over religious conversion in country ‘unfair’: BSP supremo Mayawati

Row over religious conversion in country ‘unfair’: BSP supremo Mayawati

lucknow news
Published on Dec 25, 2022 07:34 PM IST

Changing religion or getting one converted to another religion with bad intention are both wrong, BSP supremo said.

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati said it’s unfair and worrying to create disturbance across the country regarding ‘change of religion’. “Forcibly everything is bad. Changing religion or getting one converted to another religion with bad intention are both wrong. Therefore, it is necessary to see and understand this issue in the right perspective. Due to the fundamentalist politics over the issue, the country gains less and loses more,” she said.

Extending greetings to all the countrymen and especially to all the followers of the Christian religion on the occasion of Christmas, the former U.P. chief minister in a series of tweets said, “Under our secular Constitution, like people of all other religions in the country, these people should also lead their life with happiness and peace. This is my wish.”

During law and order review on Friday, chief minister Yogi Adityanath had directed administrative and police officers to ensure that Christmas was celebrated in a cordial atmosphere across the state and there was no incident of religious conversion in any district.

