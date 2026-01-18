RPF’s high-tech servers keeping Prayagraj Jn safe from offenders

Equipped with facial recognition technology, the state-of-the-art Security Management System is aiding Railway Protection Force (RPF) to keep a watch on the movement of history-sheeters at railway stations in Prayagraj, where Magh Mela is underway on the Sangam banks. The RPF control room in Prayagraj

As such, they are keeping a watchful eye on over 1,000 offenders, officials said, adding 200 of them were named as accused in offences at railways stations and on trains. Among the 200, 40 were arrested for suspicious activities on trains and at railway stations during the Mahakumbh last year. The officials said that the GRP (Government Railway Police) personnel at Prayagraj Jn had recently uploaded the complete records of these 40 individuals on the high-tech servers of the RPF at Prayagraj Junction.

The servers store details such as photograph, age, complexion, height, and criminal history, which can be accessed from the RPF’s control room here.

While all 40 individuals have been warned against reentering the station premises, any attempt by them to do so would trigger an alert at the RPF control room at Prayagraj Jn, they explained.

Notably, Prayagraj Jn is monitored by a total of 328 CCTV cameras covering every corner of the station, of which 30 are equipped with facial recognition technology. The RPF database already contains photographs and details of over 1,000 criminals, enabling strict and continuous surveillance of suspects, officials added.

Amit Singh, PRO of Prayagraj division of North Central Railway (NCR) said the move was part of a broader security strategy adopted for large-scale religious gatherings in Prayagraj, where footfall ran into millions. “Special coordination meetings are being held regularly between the GRP, RPF, local police, and intelligence agencies to review security arrangements and share real-time inputs,” the official noted.

PHOTO: RPF control room (HT)