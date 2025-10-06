₹15,000 reward on seven absconding IMC leaders ‘linked’ to Bareilly violence

BAREILLY The UP Police announced a cash reward of ₹15,000 each for information leading to the arrest of seven associates of Ittehad-e-Millat Council (IMC) leader Tauqeer Raza, who are absconding in connection with the violence that erupted over ‘I Love Muhammad’ posters on September 26. An excavator being used to demolish encroachments during a drive by municipal corporation, in Bareilly, Monday. (PTI Photo)

Seven people were named in the FIRs registered after the violence last month, said SSP Anurag Arya. Those on the wanted list include IMC leaders -- youth district president Sajid Saklani, city youth president Altamas Raza, Afzal Beg, Nayab alias Nimma, Bablu Khan, Nadeem and Adnan Saklaini.

Arya said seven IMC-linked leaders remain absconding despite multiple raids. Police have intensified operations and are raiding suspected hideouts.

According to police, Sajid and Altamas are wanted in cases registered at Baradari police station, while Afzal Beg is wanted in cases at Qila and Baradari stations.

Nayab alias Nimma and Bablu Khan are listed as history-sheeters at the Baradari police station, while Nadeem also faces charges of gang rape, police said.

According to police investigations, several IMC leaders plotted to incite riots under the cover of protests. The probe revealed that senior office-bearers of Tauqeer Raza’s party were actively involved in mobilising crowds, leading to stone-pelting and attempts at arson.

Many prominent figures of the IMC are already in jail. Those arrested include national president Maulana Tauqeer Raza, national general secretary and spokesperson Nafees Khan, former district president Nadeem Khan, social media in-charge Farhan Khan, city president Anis Saklaini, founding member Moin Siddiqui, former district president Farhat Khan, media in-charge Munir Idrisi and district president Shamshad.

Reiterating the police stance, SSP Anurag Arya said: “No person involved in the violence will be spared. Special teams are actively tracking down those absconding.”