150-crore safety upgrade to rid Lko-Kanpur highway of ‘black spots’

To improve road safety and reduce fatalities, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has sanctioned a ₹150-crore upgrade plan for the Lucknow-Kanpur highway. The project, which includes the construction of three new flyovers and two foot overbridges (FOBs), has been designed to tackle five accident-prone zones or “black spots” along the route. The construction work on the highway is scheduled to begin in November 2025. (Sourced)

According to NHAI’s detailed safety survey, the “black spots” at Nawabganj, Dahi Chowki, Tribhuvan Kheda, Asha Kheda and Chamrauli have collectively reported more than 50 serious accidents over the last three years. The infrastructure upgrades aim to permanently address these danger zones by separating pedestrians and vehicular traffic and streamlining the flow of vehicles.

“This isn’t just about reducing travel time, but also about saving lives,” Colonel Sharad Singh, project director, NHAI, said.

“By eliminating bottlenecks and accident-prone areas, we’re creating a safer and more predictable environment for everyone on the road. This is an example of data-driven road planning, where accident records and traffic patterns directly inform infrastructure development.”

Three flyovers, each around 700 metres long, will be built at Nawabganj, Dahi Chowki and Tribhuvan Kheda to streamline traffic flow and eliminate dangerous crossings. Besides, two foot overbridges, roughly 25 metres each, have been planned at Asha Kheda and Chamrauli, offering safer passage for pedestrians.

“These upgrades go beyond convenience; they are essential safety measures. By addressing the black spots with long-term solutions, we’re directly investing in the safety of daily commuters and long-distance travellers alike,” Colonel Singh said.

Construction likely to begin in November:

The construction is scheduled to begin in November 2025, following the completion of the ongoing Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway project. The coordination of these projects is part of a larger, integrated transport strategy aimed at decongesting the highway and bringing down travel time between the two cities from the current three hours to around two, NHAI officials said.

The project, expected to be completed in a year’s time from its launch, promises a more efficient and secure driving experience for the commuters on the Lucknow-Kanpur route.

For pedestrians and local residents, especially in semi-urban stretches, the foot overbridges are expected to provide a much-needed layer of protection from speeding traffic, officials said.