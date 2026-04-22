₹20 crore community centre planned in Gomti Nagar Extension

The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) has proposed a modern community centre in Gomti Nagar Extension with an estimated cost of ₹20 crore to improve social and recreational facilities, according to an official press release issued on Tuesday. Proposed a modern community centre in Gomti Nagar Extension (Sourced)

Prathamesh Kumar, LDA vice chairman, has directed officials to invite a Request for Proposal (RFP) under the Public Private Partnership (PPP) model to speed up execution. Officials said private participation is expected to support efficient construction and long-term upkeep.

Manvendra Singh, LDA chief engineer, said the project will come up near Saraswati Apartments in Sector 4 on a 2,900 square metre plot. The plan includes a three storey building with basement parking.

The proposed centre will have a multipurpose hall and lawn for events, along with a kitchen and dining space. It will also include eight rooms and two suites for accommodation during functions.

Facilities for fitness and recreation such as a gym, yoga centre, indoor games area, cafeteria and a swimming pool are part of the plan. Officials said the centre is aimed at serving as a hub for community activities.

The project also includes solar panels on the rooftop to reduce electricity use and support energy efficiency.

Officials presented the design to the vice chairman, who approved it and asked the department to proceed with the PPP model. The authority will soon invite bids to select a private partner.

After completion, a management committee will be formed to run the facility, with members from the Gomti Nagar Mahakalyan Samiti included for community participation.