40 lakh looted from private firm office in Agra

In a sensational daylight robbery, four unidentified miscreants looted cash worth ₹40 lakh from the office of a private firm located in congested Tiwari Gali of Rawatpada area in Agra on Friday after holding the staff on gunpoint, police said.

Additional director general (ADG) Agra zone Rajeev Krishna said: “A staff of the private firm in his complaint lodged at Kotwali police station of Agra city said four unidentified men came to the office and held all those present in the office (about half a dozen) hostage on gunpoint and decamped with cash of about ₹40 lakh.”

He added that police teams have been constituted and search was on for criminals.

“Separate task have been assigned and focus is on to work out the incident. Other aspects related to crime are also being investigated as it has been revealed that those present at the office were involved as courier in cash transactions,” said Krishna.

Police was still to ascertain the owner of the firm and they suspect that the money was used in ‘hawala’ transactions. They were also trying to find out the link of the firm with other states, including Gujarat.

SSP Agra Prabhakar Chaudhary said the armed accused came on foot and after committing the crime at about 12 noon on Friday disappeared in the narrow lanes of the busy market area.

“The CCTV footages are being attained and some people are being questioned,” he said.