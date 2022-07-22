₹40 lakh looted from private firm office in Agra
In a sensational daylight robbery, four unidentified miscreants looted cash worth ₹40 lakh from the office of a private firm located in congested Tiwari Gali of Rawatpada area in Agra on Friday after holding the staff on gunpoint, police said.
Additional director general (ADG) Agra zone Rajeev Krishna said: “A staff of the private firm in his complaint lodged at Kotwali police station of Agra city said four unidentified men came to the office and held all those present in the office (about half a dozen) hostage on gunpoint and decamped with cash of about ₹40 lakh.”
He added that police teams have been constituted and search was on for criminals.
“Separate task have been assigned and focus is on to work out the incident. Other aspects related to crime are also being investigated as it has been revealed that those present at the office were involved as courier in cash transactions,” said Krishna.
Police was still to ascertain the owner of the firm and they suspect that the money was used in ‘hawala’ transactions. They were also trying to find out the link of the firm with other states, including Gujarat.
SSP Agra Prabhakar Chaudhary said the armed accused came on foot and after committing the crime at about 12 noon on Friday disappeared in the narrow lanes of the busy market area.
“The CCTV footages are being attained and some people are being questioned,” he said.
-
CBSE results: Students of Patna region performs better than last year
The Central Board for Secondary Education on Friday declared the results of Class 10 and 12, in which students from various schools of Bihar passed with flying colours, said a CBSE official. In Bihar alone, altogether 55,969 students had appeared in the exam, of which, 18,774 girls and 31,855 boys cleared the exam. As many as 1,61,861 students appeared in the exam from Bihar, of which 98.20 % of students cleared the exam, CBSE said.
-
Prez poll: 8 MLAs in Bihar cross-vote, BJP ‘thanks’ RJD members
At least eight MLAs of opposition parties in Bihar cross-voted in favour of the NDA nominee Droupadi Murmu in the presidential election, a comparison of party-wise tally in the state assembly and the votes polled by the two contestants in the fray shows. In Bihar assembly, the ruling coalition has 127 MLAs. The BJP has 77, JD(U) 45, HAM (S) four and one Independent.
-
A drink or two a day good for health: Manjhi
Former Bihar chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, whose party HAM(S) is a constituent of the ruling National Democratic Alliance in the state, on Friday once again voice his opposition to prohibition in the state, saying “a drink or two daily is beneficial for health”. “Sale and consumption of liquor is banned in Bihar, but big people in the state sleep in their rooms after drinking at night while labourers who drink are arrested,” he said.
-
NAAC team relish lunch made by PhD scholars of Lucknow University
A peer team of the National Assessment and Accreditation Council interacted with parents, teachers and students of Lucknow University on Friday, the second day of their three-day visit, and enquired about facilities provided by the varsity. An eight-member NAAC team is visiting Lucknow University for evaluation and grading of the century-old varsity. The team went to Kailash Mahila Hostel and had lunch prepared by the PhD scholars of Golden Jubilee Girls Hostel.
-
Bengal teacher recruitment case: ED says ₹20 crore seized from minister's aide
The Enforcement Directorate on Friday said it seized cash worth ₹20 crore after raiding a close associate of West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee in connection with an alleged teacher recruitment scam in the case, PTI reported. The probe agency carried out coordinated searches at the premises of Chatterjee, his aide Arpita Mukherjee, state education minister Paresh Adhikary, MLA and former president of West Bengal Board of Primary Education Manik Bhattacharya and others.
