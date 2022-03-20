RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to meet volunteers during three-day Kashi visit from March 23
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat will be on a three-day visit to Varanasi (Kashi) from March 23, said a senior Sangh office bearer, who doesn’t wish to be named. It is a “purely organisational visit,” he said.
During his stay, Mohan Bhagwat will meet RSS office bearers and volunteers.
On the first day of Mohan Bhagwat’s visit, the senior Sangh functionaries will give a detailed report of the various works being done by the RSS in the Kashi region. Bhagwat chief will review the organisational works during his visit. He will also guide the office bearers on key issues, including increasing the number of shakhas, the office bearer said.
