RSS chief reaches Mathura, to stay in Vrindavan till Jan 10

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Sarsangchalak Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday reached Mathura for his week-long stay at Keshav Dham in Vrindavan town of the district. Although media has been kept away from his visit, stay and venue and no official statement was made by the organisation by Sunday evening, sources said he will attend an organisational meeting there. Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Sarsangchalak Mohan Bhagwat. (HT file)

The meeting assumes importance as it is being held a year ahead of Uttar Pradesh assembly polls. Formal meetings are to begin from Monday onwards and more than two dozen top brass of the RSS are expected to attend them. Bhagwat will stay at Keshav Dham till January 10.

No official communication is made about the issues to be taken up but the recent meetings of the RSS held in Mathura that Bhagwat attended had social harmony as main agenda as witnessed in past record of meetings held here and in nearby Aligarh district. The RSS chief is also likely to attend the centenary year celebrations at Sudama Kuti in Vrindavan on January 10.