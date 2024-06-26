 RSS gen secy begins closed-door meet in Lko with focus on outreach - Hindustan Times
RSS gen secy begins closed-door meet in Lko with focus on outreach

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jun 27, 2024 05:18 AM IST

At the pre-planned meeting, other than preparations for the centenary year of the RSS, the functionaries discussed Guru Dakshina programme and other issues.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) sarkaryavah (general secretary) Dattatreya Hosabale began a closed-door, annual meeting with ‘pracharaks’ (preachers) of four regions of east Uttar Pradesh in Lucknow on Wednesday mainly to discuss preparations for the organisation’s centenary year and other organisational issues.

The meeting is taking place after the Lok Sabha Polls are over and the BJP's less than expected performance in UP.
The meeting is taking place after the Lok Sabha Polls are over and the BJP’s less than expected performance in UP. (HT File)

The three-day meeting will continue on Thursday and Friday.

At the pre-planned meeting, other than preparations for the centenary year of the RSS, the functionaries discussed Guru Dakshina programme and other issues.

The exercise is taking place after the seven-phased Lok Sabha polls are over and the BJP’s less than expected performance in Uttar Pradesh.

Sources said the RSS general secretary is also likely to discuss solutions to reach out to the common man more extensively. They said there were also possibilities of a coordination meeting with the BJP and the government.

Founded in September 1925 by Keshav Baliram Hedgewar in Nagpur, the RSS will celebrate its centenary year from September 2024 onwards.

The meeting of RSS functionaries of Kashi, Goraksh, Kanpur and Awadh region started at Saraswati Shishu Mandir in Nirala Nagar in the state capital.

It was an annual organizational meeting of Sangh, the RSS media centre Vishwa Samvad Kendra stated, adding that the meeting was conducted so the old functionaries could know the new ones.

Those aware of the matter said various topics related to the expansion and strengthening of the RSS in the four regions were discussed.

Alongside its basic work of organising “shakhas”, the Sangh will strive to increase its presence and activities in every section of the society, they said.

News / Cities / Lucknow / RSS gen secy begins closed-door meet in Lko with focus on outreach
